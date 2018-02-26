Seussical & Charlotte's Web

“Oh, the places you will go!”

Seussical, Jr. presented by the Laurens County Community Theatre will continue this weekend at the Gilliam Center on the Thornwell campus. Show dates are Thursday and Friday, March 1 and 2, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 3, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens. Pictured is the cast of the show. - Photo provided

Auditions set for “Charlotte’s Web”

The Laurens County Community Youth Theatre will hold auditions for CHARLOTTE'S WEB on Sunday, March 4, 2 - 4 p.m. at The Gillam Center in Clinton.

Roles are available ages 4 and up. Those who can read will be asked to read from the script as this production is a play and not a musical. P!ease bring a list of conflicts up to April 13. Show dates are April 13, 14, 19, 20, and 21.