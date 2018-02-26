Home / Breaking News / Seussical & Charlotte's Web

Seussical & Charlotte's Web

Mon, 02/26/2018 - 12:40pm Vic MacDonald
LCCT continues musical, announces auditions
By: 
Laurens County Community Theatre

 

“Oh, the places you will go!” 

Seussical, Jr. presented by the Laurens County Community Theatre will continue this weekend at the Gilliam Center on the Thornwell campus.  Show dates are Thursday and Friday, March 1 and 2, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 3, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens.  Pictured is the cast of the show. - Photo provided

 

Auditions set for “Charlotte’s Web”

 

The Laurens County Community Youth Theatre will hold auditions for CHARLOTTE'S WEB on Sunday, March 4, 2 - 4 p.m. at The Gillam Center in Clinton.  

Roles are available ages 4 and up. Those who can read will be asked to read from the script as this production is a play and not a musical. P!ease bring a list of conflicts up to April 13. Show dates are April 13, 14, 19, 20, and 21.

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here