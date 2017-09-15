Home / Breaking News / Serious wreck reported

Serious wreck reported

Fri, 09/15/2017 - 4:39pm Vic MacDonald

BREAKING: Unconfirmed reports this afternoon say possibly 3 vehicles are involved in a serious wreck near Joanna.

SC Department of Transportation real time traffic says there was a wreck about 3 pm with injuries on Hwy 76E near Gastley Drive. An at-the-scene report said it involved a tractor-trailer, motorcycle and perhaps a third vehicle. Laurens County EMS technicians were administering aid on-scene. One person was very badly hurt, and the truck driver also was transferred to the Greenville hospital for treatment.

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here