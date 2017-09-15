Serious wreck reported

BREAKING: Unconfirmed reports this afternoon say possibly 3 vehicles are involved in a serious wreck near Joanna.

SC Department of Transportation real time traffic says there was a wreck about 3 pm with injuries on Hwy 76E near Gastley Drive. An at-the-scene report said it involved a tractor-trailer, motorcycle and perhaps a third vehicle. Laurens County EMS technicians were administering aid on-scene. One person was very badly hurt, and the truck driver also was transferred to the Greenville hospital for treatment.