Sept. 16 & 17 - Lots of Local Events

PHOTOS/SAVE THE DATES: The Breakfast Club will fly into Laurens Airport

The Laurens County Airport will host the SC Breakfast Club on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The SC Breakfast Club was founded in 1938 and except for a couple of years during WWII it has met continuously, weather permitting, every two weeks at a host airport.

The SC Breakfast Club is an informal organization where pilots and aviation enthusiast gather for breakfast and catch-up on aviation news. The event is open to the public and is not limited to pilots and aircraft owners. Last year, there were 55 aircraft visiting the airport from all over South Carolina, some of which were very unique.

Aircraft will begin arriving around 8:30 – 9 a.m. and will depart the airport by noon. A hearty breakfast is provided at $8 for adults and $5 for youth/students by Boy Scout Troop and Pack 339 from Laurens.

This event is a fundraiser for the troop.

Visit the SC Breakfast Club website at www.flyscbc.com to access additional information and videos of recent fly-ins at various airports including Laurens in previous years.

Anniversary set for Sunday

The Bethel Missionary Baptist Church will be having 122th Church Anniversary Sunday, Sept. 17, 2 pm with guest preacher Pastor Guy Sullivan of Good Hope Baptist Church.

CLEAN-UP: The Beautification Committee of the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a quarterly clean-up on Saturday. Report totals of bags picked up to the Chamber office - this helps in securing grant money for supplies.

8TH Annual “Run Like a Mann 5K” set

Saturday, September 16, marks the return of the “Run Like a Mann 5K” Walk-Run honoring the memory of Tim Mann, long time resident of Clinton, who died of cancer in March 2010.

In October 2009, Mann, a lifelong Laurens County resident, was diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer at the age of 45. Tim loved fitness and good health and began karate training in 1975, and in 1980, and along with his friend Charlie Campbell, founded the Karate Do of Clinton.

A few of Tim’s dedicated running circle of friends got together and produced the first “Run Like a Mann 5K” in the fall of 2009 to help the Mann Family with growing expenses, as well as to initiate a basic show of loving support from the Laurens County community. This first event was a huge success and helped the Mann Family in many ways.

In 2013, Tim’s wife, Debra, asked that the money raised from the run be given to other families in need so that those families could feel the love and support from their community as well. At this point, the dream of a Laurens County Cancer Association was born. The 2013 Run Like a Mann 5K was promoted as the beginning of an organization that continues to this day to help cancer patients in Laurens County deal with the uncertainties of cancer.

This year’s event will be held in the Laurens County Professional Park behind the GHS Laurens County Memorial Hospital, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the office of the Laurens County Cancer Association. The address is 1337 Medical Ridge Rd in Clinton, SC 29325.

Registration is $35. The cost to register for our 1-mile Fun run is $20. All proceeds from this event stay in Laurens County and enable the Laurens County Cancer Association to offer assistance to citizens of Laurens County as they battle cancer.

The Laurens County Cancer Association wishes to express thanks to our major sponsors for this year’s event.

To register to participate in this year’s event, call the office at (864) 833-3976, or on-line: www.hopeinthecommunity.com

www.RunLikeaMann.com

Hospital will showcase jobs

Laurens County Memorial Hospital will be hosting a job fair on Saturday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m. – noon in the hospital’s main lobby.

Attendees are invited to meet healthcare professionals and discuss the possibilities of teaming up with one South Carolina’s largest healthcare systems. Opportunities are available for the following positions:

-RN-ER

-RN-Medical/Surgical

-RN-OR

-RN-Skilled Nursing Unit

-RN-Telemetry

-EVS (Housekeeping)

-Nursing Specialty Tech

Some RNs may be eligible for a sign-on bonus of up to $10,000 depending on education and experience.

All attendees are asked to bring their resume or work history for interviews with hiring managers. If you are selected for a position, you will receive rapid notification of the offer. For more information, contact Pat Love at (864) 797-7604.

6TH ANNUAL DEPUTY ROGER RICE MEMORIAL RIDE SET SEPT. 17

The 6TH Annual Deputy Roger Rice Memorial Ride recognizing fallen officers across the country will be Sunday, Sept. 17, with live music provided by the Steele Justice Band in addition to food, games and a live auction with Congressman Jeff Duncan serving as auctioneer.

Cost is $15 per bike or vehicle and check-in starts at noon with bikes and vehicles out at 2 p.m. for a ride through Laurens County. The event will start and end at Destination Power Sports located at 23165 Hwy 76E Clinton. All proceeds go to the Deputy Roger Rice Ride-On Fund which is used to assist law enforcement officers and their families in times of need. Some examples when the fund has been used are to help law enforcement families with medical bills and loss of homes due to fire.

Local Vocalists Amy and Bob Link, Russell Dean, and J. C. Fore Among Featured Artists at Garden Song

Local vocalists Amy and Bob Link, Russell Dean and J. C. Fore will be part of this year’s Garden Song on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m. in the Ferguson Meditation Garden at the Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

Amy and Bob Link reside in Clinton and are both Presbyterian College graduates. Originally from Charlotte, NC, Amy teaches music and theatre in Laurens County School District 56. She is active in the Laurens County Community Theater, the Laurens County Chorale and the Sandlapper Singers. She is the mother of two lovely daughters, Rachel and Mary Katherine.

Bob is Senior Trust Officer with TNB Financial Services. He is active in the Laurens County Community Theater, the Laurens County Chorale, and is on the board of the Laurens County Community Foundation. He is a founding member of the Sandlapper Singers of Columbia, now beginning their 21st season. Bob has two adult children and one grandchild.

Russell Dean was the senior minister at First Baptist Church in Clinton for 28 years. After retirement from the church, he became the Chaplain at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Center and served in that capacity for 16 years. He and his wife, Helen, have three children, seven grandchildren and are expecting their first great-grandchild in February. Russell is a charter member of the Laurens County Chorale, was a past member of the Ferguson Meditation Garden Board, and was instrumental in planning the first Garden Song program.

James Conrad Fore (J. C.) is a senior at Presbyterian College. From Union, SC, he is majoring in Political Science and minors in Pre-Law and Music. J.C. is heavily involved in music both inside and outside of PC, including handbells, opera, men’s choir, chamber choir, and voice lessons. He sings in the choir at the First Presbyterian Church in Laurens and plans to either go to law school or into data analytics.

Also, “WE ARE” Gospel Quartet and Flutist Johnathan Butler are among the featured artists that will be part of this year’s Garden Song Celebration.

The “WE ARE” Quartet members are Travis Owens, John David Hendricks, Ethan Robinson and Matt Malone who are from Easley, Pickens and Dacusville here in the upstate of South Carolina. They all love serving in their individual churches, but they especially love performing their special blend of gospel and soulful R & B harmony together as “WE ARE”.

They have been performing together for the last 20 years at churches and festivals all around the area. While they love being friends who get to sing together, their main purpose is to lead in worshiping God with their voices.

Johnathon Butler, a native of Laurens, attended Newberry College double majoring in flute performance and theater with a concentration in directing. He has played with the Newberry College Concert Band, Symphonic Band, Wind Symphony, Newberry Choir Ensemble, and Flute Ensemble. In addition to playing for several musicals while at Newberry College, he did some freelance playing for Spartanburg Community Center in their production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”.

Garden Song is an evening of beautiful music and delicious hors d’oeuvres in a lovely garden setting. Proceeds from the evening are used to maintain and improve the Meditation Garden at the hospital.

Other performers scheduled to appear at Garden Song include Flutist Jonathan Butler, We Are Gospel Quartet from Easley, pianist Diane Pickens, and violinist Peter Moore.

Tickets for the event are $12.50 and may be purchased from the Ferguson Garden board members or at the gate the night of the event. For tickets or more information, please call Joanne Thomason at (864) 984-5947 or Holly Saunders at (864) 984-3336.

In case of rain, Garden Song will be held in Rasor Chapel, Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Center in Laurens.

IN OCTOBER -- Cruisers, Choppers, and Mud Puppies, Oh My!

The Woodlawn Ramblers Riding Club and the Whitten Center Parents’ Club are teaming up, once again, to host the annual Bub Lollis Fall Memorial Ride through the SCDDSN – Whitten Center facility.

Motorcyclists from all over will gather and ride in support of those living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

On Sunday, Oct. 29 from noon until 2:30 p.m., bikers, volunteers, friends, family, staff and residents from Whitten Center will enjoy food, fun fellowship and live music with The Anna Leigh Band at The Depot in Downtown Clinton. Donations of athletic team sportswear, athletic equipment (balls, gloves, activity sets, etc.), and winter gear are requested for Whitten Center residents.

Engines will start at 2:30 p.m. to begin the ride from downtown Clinton down Highway 76 through the SCDDSN-Whitten Center facility. In years past, there have been as many as 400+ motorcycles and ATVs participate in this parade for the residents and community.

“Riding through the Whitten Center grounds with the wind in your face and seeing the smiles on others is such a heartfelt experience in itself," said Woodlawn Rambler club member James Lollis, son of the late Mr. Bub Lollis, the master-mind of the original event. The group now rides in his memory.

The residents not only enjoy the donated items, but thoroughly enjoy the sights and sounds of the motorcycles visiting the campus. Residents and community members line the sidewalks of the facility to watch and wave as the parade of cycles comes through.

"The big smiles on those faces that line the streets on this day, rain or shine, makes me come back year after year," Lollis said. "Old, young, rich, not so rich, true bikers, weekend riders, and every sort in between...not many have I seen leave these grounds without tears in their eyes. It means so much to these residents for our effortless support.”

For more information on participating in the ride, contact James Lollis at 864.993.3718 or Coleton Lollis at 864.993.5422 with Woodlawn Ramblers Riding Club.

To get information on getting involved at Whitten Center, please contact Tara Glenn, Director of Volunteer Services and Staff Development, at 864.938.3407 or tglenn@ddsn.sc.org