A separation package

City discloses Morse's severance

The City of Clinton has agreed to pay former Director of Public Safety Robin Morse his full salary and benefits for 26 weeks. Morse, who directed the city’s police and fire departments for five years, was told Sept. 25 by City Manager Bill Ed Cannon that Sept. 28 would be his last day.

Morse signed the 5-page “Confidential Separation, Release and Non-Disclosure Agreement” on Oct. 18. It was signed by Cannon on Oct. 23.

The Chronicle filed an FOIA request on Nov. 5 (and paid a $3 fee) for copies of both the agreement and of the city policy regarding where city department heads are required to live. The information was provided by Tammy Templeton, the city’s designated FOIA officer, on Nov. 8.

According to the agreement, Morse will receive weekly pay for 26 weeks — based on his annual salary of $82,888. The city will also provide medical, prescription drug, dental and/or health care flexible spending coverage “and other benefits that the Employee had in place before Employee’s date of separation…”

If Morse takes another job with comparable benefits, the benefits will end, but he will receive the pay for the entire 26 weeks.

In return, Morse promises not to bring any legal action against the city. The agree “is not to be construed as an admission of liability on the part of any person or entity released, liability being expressly denied.”

The agreement required Morse to agree to never disclose the terms of the agreement “to representatives of the media or other present or former employers, under any circumstances…”

If he does disclose any part of the agreement, the city can seek “injunctive relief” in court. Release of the information, the agreement says, “would cause immeasurable and irreparable damage to the city in an amount incapable of precise determination.”

Morse was provided a copy of the proposed agreement on Sept. 28 and had 21 days to sign it. After he signed it, he had an additional seven days to revoke the agreement.

The city policy dealing with residency requirements of certain city employees, including “department directors” says new police chief Sonny Ledda and new fire chief Phillip Russell, both of whom were hired to replace Morse, must live in the city limits within eight months of beginning work with the city.

Currently, Ledda lives between Clinton and Laurens and Russell lives in Union.

The residency requirements are established to “enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of administrative management of the City’s financial and physical assets; enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of emergency response operations; provide for a uniform and fair policy of recall for emergency response personnel…”

Provisions of the policy also apply to the city manager and all sworn public safety personnel (the Department of Public Safety has been dissolved). Full-time and part-time employees of the police and fire divisions must live within 20 minutes of the city limits.

Employees named in the policy can ask the city manager to grant up to two extensions, but the total timeframe cannot be longer than two years. The request for an extension must be made in writing.

The city manager has sole authority to grant or deny a request for an extension. Employees who were employed prior to Jan. 1, 2013, are exempt from the residency requirements.

Employees who do not meet the residency requirements by the specified timeframe will be given five days to resign or be discharged.

A note at the bottom of the copy of the policy provided The Chronicle (it is not clear if the note is a part of the policy) said: This policy will be updated to reflect the separation of the Public Safety Department into separate police and fire departments upon full implementation of the transition process.

City officials have said the transition period could last through the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, 2019.