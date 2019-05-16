Send our Junior Scientists to Nationals

Team Clinton needs $25,000.

PHOTO - Our Champions. Clinton/Bell St. Middle School Science Olympians have been able to raise their arms in triumph 17 consecutive times as South Carolina champions. For 2019, the price tag to represent the state in New York at Nationals is an estimated $25,000. - File photo

Junior scientists from Clinton board the buses for New York May 28. They have a lot of experience at doing this, traveling by bus to competitions and sometimes by plane if the national tournament is really far away. Their equipment follows in trailers behind pick-ups driven by coaches and parents.

For 2019, it’s no different. For the 17th consecutive year, Clinton sends the South Carolina Science Olympiad Champion to a national competition. They will compete against young people from the “science capitals” of the United States, from this tiny, former-mills-dominated corner of South Carolina.

They pay their own way. And, that is problematic.

Team Clinton organizers want their young people to have this experience without over-burdening their families. “We are very proud of the achievement of our students,” a District 56 letter says.

“We would like to make sure that we continue to represent our schools and community to the best of our ability. In order to keep achieving, we must constantly seek out ways to make our teams better. We do that through almost year round practices and travel to invitational competitions outside of our state.”

There are 18 “dedicated and devoted students” on this team that represents the State of South Carolina. When Team Clinton competed at Newberry College for many years, PMPA would give some “seed money” to the winners to assist with their trips to nationals. This year, the state title was contested at The Citadel in Charleston.

The letter continues, “On May 28, 2019, we will travel to Ithaca, New York, in order to represent South Carolina in the Science Olympiad National Tournament. This year’s tournament will be held at Cornell University. As you can imagine, traveling with such a large group for such a long distance is quite a expensive undertaking. We estimate that the budget for our trip will be approximately $25,000.”

Realize, also, this is $25,000 per year. Sometimes, Nationals are closer to Clinton - often, they are farther. Team Clinton many times has received donations from public sources - tightening budgets have made that a less reliable funding source, but still would be gratefully accepted. Often, there are corporate and in-kind contributions - Team Clinton Science Olympiad equipment has borne the logo of ZF Transmissions.

Many more times, it’s just people reaching into their pockets. “They have given up their Saturdays and after school time to practice with their team,” the D56 letter says of the Science Olympians and Coaches. “They are very aware that they have been given a unique opportunity to be worthy representatives of their state. The teams are committed to making a difference in our state by promoting high levels of achievement in science.”

If you are able to make a donation, make a check payable to: Clinton Science Olympiad, and mail it to Clinton High School, 18132 Hwy 72E, Clinton, SC 29325, Attn. Terri O’Shields (contact via e-mail: terrioshields@lcsd56g.com).

Also, the school district’s contact information is 211 North Broad Street, Suite B, Clinton, SC 29325; phone: 864-833-0800; fax: 864-833-0804.

All donations are appreciated, as the letter says, “Thank you for your kind attention and support.”