See a work-horse aircraft in action

BLACK HAWK IN ACTION: US Congressmen, SC Rep., and College Presidents To Take Part in UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter Exercise

The Presbyterian College New Highlander Battalion will conduct UH-60 round robin training at PC, Newberry College, and Lander University on Friday, April 20.

The UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from the SC Army National Guard will land on the PC campus lawn between the Greenville Dining Hall and Belk Hall three times between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The exercise is designed to develop and train cadets on Air Assault techniques, safety, emergency exits, and other flight lessons.

Newberry College President Maurice Scherrens, PC President Bob Staton and Lander University President Richard Cosentino will take part in the exercise along with Congressmen Jeff Duncan and Ralph Norman, SC Representative Bill Sandifer, and student cadets from each campus. The UH-60 Black Hawk will travel to all three colleges with a final stop on the PC campus at 1:50 p.m.

The community is welcome to watch and photograph the event from a safe distance. This event is open to all press.

Lander ROTC Students in Rare Training Exercise With Black Hawk Helicopters

GREENWOOD, S.C. – Two 11,000-pound Black Hawk helicopters from McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Hopkins touched down at Lander University today as ROTC students from Lander, Presbyterian College, Newberry College took part in joint training exercises. The three schools collectively form the Scottish Highlander Battalion.

In round-robin fashion, the two Black Hawks shuttled the students to and from the three campus locations throughout the day, spending no more than five minutes on the ground each time. The cadets learned how to call for air support, transport an injured fellow soldier on a litter and go airborne.

Dale Fleming, of Greenwood, is a senior at Lander, executive officer (EXO) of the cadets for the Highlander Battalion and has served with the South Carolina National Guard since 2013. Today’s training exercise was his first with a Black Hawk. “The opportunity to train with a Black Hawk helicopter is an extremely rare one, not just for ROTC students but throughout the U.S. Army,” he explained. “This was a great experience, and one that I would highly recommend.”

Lander University ROTC cadet Daisy Garcia, of Laurens, takes part in training exercises as a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter hovers overhead. The Lander cadets were joined by their peers from Presbyterian College and Newberry College during the rare training exercise with two Black Hawks from McEntire Joint National Guard Base.