Second new county council member elected

Current Governor Henry McMaster will go into November as the Republican nominee to keep his seat.

He won the SC GOP nomination in a run-off last night, 152,987 - 129,327, over John Warren. He will face Democrat James Smith, a military veteran, in November. A businessman and former Marine, Warren ran strong in the Upstate - he won Laurens County, 2,872 - 2,534 - and now is being touted as a possible challenger to US Sen. Lindsey Graham in 2 years. A former SC Attorney General McMaster was the state's lt. governor when Nikki Haley was appointed the Trump administration's ambassador to the United Nations, and upon her departure, he became the governor.

In the other statewide race, current Attorney General Alan Wilson easily outpaced challenger Todd Atwater in the run-off - Wilson won Laurens County, 3,611 - 1,680.

Laurens County Council will have its second new face after the first of the year. Kemp Younts defeated Susan K. Thackston, 510-413, for Seat 1 in the GOP run-off - there is no Democratic opponent or announced write-in candidate. Younts will replace Ted Nash who is retiring from the northern Laurens County seat. Spartanburg County EMS Director Jeff Carroll defeated incumbent Keith Tollison for Seat 5 in the GOP primary earlier this month. Carroll will have no announced opponent in November - and he attended last night's Laurens County Council meeting at a Hillcrest Square conference room.

Carroll was introduced to the group by Council Chairman Joe Wood.