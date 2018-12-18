Second in the Nation

The Laurens County Development Corporation announced today that Laurens County is 2nd in the nation in terms of economic growth - IN BILLIONS OF DOLLARS - $3.426 BILLION in 2015.

This growth is charted on investments from 2012 to 2015. The Wall Street Journal talked to LCDC Executive Director Jon Coleman recently about the county's impressive economic growth, this is the data on which the growth figure is based:

https://www.bea.gov/news/2018/prototype-gross-domestic-product-county-2012-2015

https://www.growlaurenscounty.com/

https://www.advantageclintonsc.com/