Second to Greenbrier, West Virginia

Chamber Board Is Told: We Are The Nation’s 2nd Fasting Growing County

Federal statistics show that Laurens County has sustained a $2 billion - you read right, that’s Billion with a B - growth in a key economic statistic for 2012-15, the latest years with these statistics available.

The figure was made public last week by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis,

“About half” is attributable to the massive ZF Transmissions plant in Gray Court, according to Jon Coleman, executive director of the Laurens County Development Corporation. The plant makes 8- and 9-speed transmissions for Chrysler and other auto customers.

Coleman shared the news last Tuesday with the board of the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce. Earlier, he had spoken about it to a reporter from The Wall Street Journal.

An analysis of the data is at www.bea.gov, with a link provided in an article at MyClintonNews.com. The article that explains how and where the economic growth occurred in the nation is the US Bureau of Economic Analysis Dec. 12, 2018 Release.

While Laurens County does not figure in this BEA report, its $2 billion in growth is attracting attention, as shown by the WSJ reporter’s call to Coleman.

In 2014, the Laurens County gross domestic product was $1.4 billion. The 2013 number was $2.03 billion; 2014, $3.18 billion; and 2015 $3.426 billion.

That’s 142.84% growth in just five years.

Compare that, over the same timeframe to 2nd place in SC, Calhoun County at 76.42% growth, and 3rd place in SC, Fairfield County at 45.50% growth.

Fairfield likely will decrease, as the SCANA nuclear project was shut down. Counties like Dorchester and Berkeley likely will go up with sustained growth by Boeing and Volvo. Greenville County’s GDP grew 7.56% in the same five years.

Pockets of South Carolina are going in the opposition direction, according to the BEA report:

Collection -6.22% growth;

Abbeville -7.86% growth; and

Marion -9.17% growth.

Sustaining growth will be a continuing challenge, but Laurens County is preparing. In 2019, the county will have three spec buildings on-line for potential investors.

Steel is going up at the City of Clinton’s second spec building at I-26 and Hwy 72. The first spec building is leased by a division of General Electric.

A spec building is going up at the Hunter Industrial Park in Laurens. And Laurens Electric will look for a partner to build at its newest development, The Connexial Center near Gray Court.

Next month, the Laurens County Council will give final approvals for FILOTs to bring Project Autumn and Project Gator to fruition. Combined, that’s another $14.5 million investment in Laurens County coming on-line in 2019.

The Laurens County government is looking to hire a professional planner to assist in managing and sustaining future growth.

County officials continue to emphasize that Laurens County is ideally placed for growth.

It has two interstate highways - I-385 and I-26 - with a location that is 3 hours from the Port of Charleston and less than an hour from the Inland Port, and home to a jobs-development venue, The Center for Advanced Manufacturing.

To address workforce issue, ZF has started an active apprentice program, and the county guarantees a tuition-free, technical and two-year education to any graduate of Clinton High School and Laurens District High School. Laurens County graduates of Ware Shoals High School and Hillcrest High School also can qualify.

In addition to its liberal arts curriculum, Presbyterian College has growth programs in pharmacy and healthcare. The college is in the midst of its “Promise of PC” strategic, growth plan.

The latest BEA report confirmed that for 2012-15, Laurens County has the 2nd highest gross domestic product growth among counties in the United States.

Coleman said the #1 growth county in the country is Greenbrier, West Virginia, with a world-famous hotel-resort. In February, the U.S. Congress conducted a retreat at The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. It became news-worthy because the Amtrak carrying members of Congress collided with a truck on the tracks in Virginia.