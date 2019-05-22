Seasons of Success

Savanna Campbell and Konnor Richardson are the Clinton High School Athletes of the Year.

Award-winners were named Tuesday night in 2 ceremonies, with dinner in between, in the Red Devil Gym. Teams and individuals recognized were: Girls Track - State Championship, Golf - State Championship, Boys Tennis - State Championship, Boys Track, Athletic Training, JV and Varsity Cheerleaders, JV and Varsity Girls Basketball, JV and Varsity Boys Basketball, JV and Varsity Girls Soccer, JV and Varsity Boys Soccer, JV and Varsity Softball; C-Team, JV and Varsity Baseball, Betty and Louie Webb Booster Club Scholarship Winners, and CHS Athletic Booster Club - William "Terry" Bootle - Award for Service.

Female Athlete of the Year had 3 finalists. Male Athlete of the Year had 6 finalists (first criteria: participation in three varsity sports in the same academic year).

In addition to All-County, 31 Red Devil Student-Athletes and Coaches were recognized for Special Achievements (all-conference, all-state, record breakers, coach of the year).

Speakers Eddie Romines and Buddy Bridges honored the service of CHS Athletics Director Nickie Templeton, a Clinton High and Presbyterian College alum, who has accepted a position as an assistant principal of Woodmont High School. Templeton honored the service of CHS Principal Maureen Tiller, 20 years with District 56, who has accepted a position as the first principal of Fountain Inn High School, and was named the 2019 Principal of the Year by the SC Athletic Directors' Association.

FULL COVERAGE in the May 29th issue of The Clinton Chronicle.