Search for an Alzheimer's cure

Good morning! This Friday is our annual fundraiser for Alzheimer’s The Longest Day w-PDF.

There are quite a few things going on that you can support, which I will list below, but this email is to particularly ask you to buy a purple balloon(s) for $1 in memory or honor of a loved one. We will be releasing the balloons Friday at 3 pm, and we would love for you to be able to be with us for that. Please let me know if you would like to buy any, and give me the name of the person and whether it is in honor or memory. You will be supporting an unbelievably good cause!

Other activities and lunch (Any donation amounts listed are suggestions.):

All Day

Kids’ Area (any donation)

Rocking on the front porch under the portico (any donation)

Write cards to those with Alzheimer’s or to caregivers

10 am-noon – Children’s Movie ($5 donation)

10 am to noon – Art Class with John Uldrick ($15 donation)

11 am to 1 pm – Lunch ($6 for hot dog or BBQ plate; $2 for extra hot dog or sandwich.

You can have it your way!

Just call me or email me what you want.

Drink choices are coke, diet coke, pepsi, diet pepsi, mountain dew and water.

WE DELIVER IN THE CLINTON AREA!!!!!

2-2:55 pm Ice Cream Parlor is Open (any donation)

3:00 Balloon Release – names read before the release

Please email me with your balloon order and lunch order. We are taking orders now! Get a 2nd plate and save it for supper! Thank you in advance for partnering with us for this cause!

