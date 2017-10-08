SCRAP meeting will provide poultry houses update

TONIGHT: South Carolinians for Responsible Agricultural Practices (SCRAP) will have an important meeting Thursday (8/10/17) at the Lisbon Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall (1257 Roper Road, Mountville, SC) beginning at 7 p.m.

Much has transpired over the last several months as some members of SCRAP have prepared for an Administrative Law Court appearance on August 15. Also, a pending law (H3929) before the SC Senate this Fall will impact many citizens of Laurens County. If the law remains as pending, anyone contesting a poultry house permit will have to own property within ONE mile of the facility.

Additionally, SCDHEC will lose its authority to increase setbacks on a case by case basis. This means that a poultry facility can be erected within 400 feet of your property line and DHEC will be unable to increase that distance regardless.

Even more new poultry facilities have been proposed near the Laurens Memorial Home and this is just the beginning. Please come to the meeting to vote on proposed By-Laws (if you are a member) and to hear an update on some of the actions facing SCRAP and the citizens of Laurens County in regards to poultry house proliferation. This meeting is open to anyone in our county that has a concern for poultry houses without density regulations.

Please invite anyone that may have an interest in the issue as you can learn from us what to expect in resisting such growth when it comes near to you. Together, we can make a difference in responsible growth in our county.

I hope to see you on Thursday (8/10) at 7 p.m. at Lisbon Presbyterian Church.Thank you.

Charles Blackmon, Pres., SCRAP