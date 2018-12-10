Scottish-German heritage celebration

AFTER THE GAME, STAY FOR A FESTIVAL: Scots & Brats - Scottish, German Heritage

Free Fall Festival this Saturday in Uptown Clinton Offers Fun For the Whole Family

Looking for something for the whole family to enjoy, right here in Clinton?

The first-ever Scots & Brats is taking place this Saturday from 3 to 9 p.m. in Vance Park. Admission into the event is free.

Scots & Brats, short for bratwursts, is a fall festival that showcases the Scottish and German heritage in the Upstate of South Carolina. The event will feature German beer and food, Border Collie herding dogs, and Highland Game demonstrations.

Kids will love getting their faces painted, petting animals in a petting zoo, and watching Bavarian dancers and Border Collies. And there’s much more, says Adele Alducin, Main Street manager with the City of Clinton.

“I am so very excited to have Highland Game demos and, of course, the end of the night concert with Brynmor. They are a Celtic Rock band from NC that will certainly be a crowd pleaser,” Alducin said. “Last but not least the food will be extraordinary. Who can resist brats and beer?”

PC and the City of Clinton joined efforts to make the event happen.

“Scots & Brats is an opportunity for PC and the City of Clinton to work together to plan an exciting event that brings PC students and everyone in the Clinton community together,” said Daniel Adams, PC’s Director of Student Involvement.

Events begin in Vance Park at 3 in the afternoon and last until 7:30. Brynmor, a Celtic rock band, takes the stage in the park at 7:30 and will play until 9. Greenville Health System and Laurens County Memorial Hospital are sponsoring the event.