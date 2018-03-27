Scientists are coming to Presbyterian College

Presbyterian College to host 91st annual science meeting

Presbyterian College will host the 91st meeting of the South Carolina Academy of Science and the South Carolina Junior Academy of Science.

On Saturday, April 14, the event will bring approximately 600 graduate, undergraduate and high school students to the PC campus.

“With so many of our PC faculty and students dedicated to science and medicine and engaged in high quality research, we look forward to hosting this event this year,” said Dr. Latha Gearheart, PC chemistry professor.

The South Carolina Academy and Junior Academy of Science Meeting brings together scientists from all over the state. High school, undergraduate, and graduate students will be on campus to meet with and learn from research scholars and industrial and government scientists.

“The impressive variety of scientific topics represented at this event allows for unique interactions between scientists ranging in background and experience,” Gearheart said. “This is why this meeting is an excellent opportunity for students to learn about amazing scientific contributions from our state.”

Many students will present papers and posters. Students who have conducted exceptional research are eligible for the Dwight Camper Outstanding Undergraduate Research Award. There are several awards in all for student presenters.

The South Carolina Academy of Science also awards professors who have conducted outstanding research. The Governor's Awards and Teacher of the Year awards will be presented at the meeting as well. Dr. Anthony Cammarato, an assistant professor of medicine and assistant professor of physiology at Johns Hopkins University, will deliver this year’s plenary address.