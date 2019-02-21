Schools Reform Legislation

A legislative update will be presented by District 56 Superintendent Dr. David O'Shields Monday at the district's Board of Trustees meeting.

The meeting - open to the public - will be 7:30 pm at Clinton Middle School, 800 N. Adair St., Clinton. The board will have a closed-door executive session discussion beginning at 6:15 pm, then adjourn to open session.

One bill before the state's General Assembly has proposed a 5% pay hike for teachers this coming year. But, other legislation has proposed starting teachers' pay at $35,000-annual and an revision to the annual pay increases (called "steps") that all teachers receive until qualifying for retirement. That legislation also gives a tax credit to businesses that hire teachers as interns during the summer.

The board's agenda also calls for a Clinton Middle School presentation, audience participation time, announcements - upcoming events. finance and operations reports, unfinished and/or new business, and action(s) as necessary for items from executive session.

After this Monday, the next school board meeting will be March 25, 7:30 pm in the MS Bailey Child Development Center Multi-purpose Room. The April 22 meeting will be at Clinton Elementary School.