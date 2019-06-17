Schools' Budget Up for Discussion

The $26.6 million School District 56 budget will be a topic for discussion Monday (June 24), at a 7 pm hearing at Clinton High School.

The budget is more than last year, but taxes are not being increased. With state money, the district will give teachers a 4% salary increase and will elevate the salaries of starting teachers to $35,000/annual - however, for the first time, districts will have to pay their own "step" increases, the automatic raise teachers get for moving from one year to the next (it used to be a state-funded function).

The D56 Board of Trustees will convene in closed session starting at 6 pm (contracts and personnel), then will convene in open session for a budget hearing, 7 - 7:30 pm - anyone can speak to the board at this time with an concerns about D56 spending and/or revenues. After the hearing, the board will convene at 7:30 for its meeting (there will be no board meeting in July).

Agenda items are audience participation, 15 minutes; superintendent's report - end of year and summer programs; announcements, May finance information; updates on Wilder Stadium and Clinton Middle Tennis Courts; budget adoption - Operating Millage & General Fund Operating Budget and Salary Schedule; crowd-funding policy; 2019-20 Organizational Chart, board meeting schedule, action from executive session, if necessary.

Upcoming Dates: Aug. 12, new employees' breakfast at CHS; and Aug. 14, 8 am, District Opening Convocation. The 2019-209 Registrations will be Aug. 6 - 15; open houses will be Sept. 5 - 18.