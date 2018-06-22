Schools budget up for 1st adoption

The School District 56 budget will receive the 1st of 2 required readings Monday as the board meets at Clinton High School.

The D56 Board of Trustees' regular monthly meeting will begin at 7:30 pm (June 25) in the CHS auditorium. The meeting is open to the public; no July meeting is scheduled.

Agenda items are Spirit of 56 award, outstanding achievement - end-of-course exams, audience participation, 2018 Scholarship totals, summer projects update, upcoming events, May finance information, 1st reading of 2 policies, professional services, 2018-19 board meeting schedule, and action items from executive session.

Despite the state General Assembly not adopting a state budget (of which public education is the largest line item), the D56 Board is pressing ahead to have a budget ready in July. The earliest the state legislature will take action is July 1st.

The D56 Board will be asked to adopt a budget resolution, and an ordinanced on the 1st of 2 required readings. The budget is balanced without a property tax increase at $24,724,566 (revenue) - a 1.014% increase from last year. If the House version of the state budget passes, the district will lose $165,378 in Education Finance Act money based on a Base Student Cost of $2,425. In the Senate version, teachers receive a 1% increase in pay, paid for in Education Improvement Act money. The way the House version is set up, a 2% teacher pay increase would cost District 56 an additional $57,215 next year.

The budget includes a new teacher at the middle school level (to reduce class size in identified areas). The budget includes $50,000 for Response To Intervention services at the elementary and middle schools, and an additional $75,000 going to more after-school programs in the district. D56 will see an end to the federal Career Alliance Technology (CAT) grant and associated positions at the end of 2018-19.

The next events for D56 will be: Aug. 13, new employees' breakfast at CHS; and Aug. 17, District Convocation at CHS Auditorium (both 8 am).