A school that will get improvement help

Comprehensive Support and Improvement Schools -- Clinton Middle School

Comprehensive Support and Improvement Schools (CSI Schools)

Under the Every Student Succeeds Act, states must identify schools that meet certain criteria that classify them as schools in need of improvement. The South Carolina Department of Education has developed a South Carolina School Improvement Designation document explaining the criteria, identifications, and support these schools receive. The list of schools classified under each improvement designation will be released soon. This page is for schools that have been designated as Comprehensive Support and Improvement Schools.

The only such school in Laurens County is Clinton Middle School, the State Dept. of Education announced today.

Helpful Links to Information on Programs Meeting ESSA's Evidence Standards

Diagnostic Reviews

The Diagnostic Review is carried out by a team of highly qualified evaluators who examine the

institution’s adherence and commitment to the research aligned AdvancED Standards. The Diagnostic Review Process is designed to energize and equip the leadership and stakeholders of an institution to achieve higher levels of performance and address those areas that may be hindering efforts to reach desired performance levels. The Diagnostic Review is a rigorous process that includes the in-depth examination of evidence and relevant performance data, interviews with groups, and observations of instruction, learning, and operations.

