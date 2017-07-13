School of Pharmacy makes a name at pharmacy convention

Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy shines at S.C. Pharmacy Association annual meeting

The Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy continues to make a name for itself professionally as evidenced last month during the 141st annual South Carolina Pharmacy Association meeting in Hilton Head.

Dr. Kayce Shealy, assistant professor of pharmacy practice, was inducted as president of the association for 2017-18 after serving for a year as president-elect.

Her inaugural speech encouraged peers in the profession to be passionate about their daily work and the work they do together to ensure the future success of pharmacy.

PC School of Pharmacy dean Dr. Cliff Fuhrman said Shealy has been an association leader for several years, as a delegate, a former speaker of the house, and past-president, before assuming her latest role as president.

“We’re very proud of Dr. Shealy’s commitment to serve as president,” he said.

“It says a lot about her as a leader and about our school and its commitment to service. She is a great role model to our students and demonstrates that we don’t just preach service – we’re actively involved in it.”

Dr. Tiffaney Threatt, also an assistant professor of pharmacy practice at PCSP, assumed leadership in the SCPhA, as well, after being named as an Upstate region delegate.

During the awards ceremony, recent pharmacy graduate Dr. Emily Huneycutt ’17 was selected as the South Carolina Pharmacy Student of the Year. Recognized for her dedication to the profession of pharmacy, her leadership at PC, and her service as an active member of the association’s junior board, Huneycutt was selected over hundreds of eligible pharmacy students throughout the state. She began her residency this summer at a hospital in Lebanon, Penn., and already has passed her board examinations and is licensed to practice pharmacy.

“Dr. Huneycutt will be outstanding in whatever field of pharmacy she chooses,” said Fuhrman. “She has the capability not just to do good things but great things.

Huneycutt was joined by five other classmates on the 12-member SCPhA Junior Board – Chase Board, a P4 from Clinton; Megan Slimmer, a P3 from Greenwood; Adrienne Wright, a P3 from Spartanburg; Jessica Priestia, a P4 from Leesville; and John David Scheper, a P3 from Clinton.

The PC School of Pharmacy also successfully defended its Self Care Bowl championship by defeating teams from the Medical University of South Carolina, the University of South Carolina, and South University for the second consecutive year. Team members Caitlin Sanders, a P4 from Simpsonville; Blake Hawkins, a P4 from Spartanburg; Ashley Chase, a P3 from Rock Hill; Maraya Ramdhani, a P3 from Clinton; and Jolly Kuriakose, a P3 from Clinton, competed in a quiz bowl format that tested their acumen in over-the-counter medical products. The group was coached by Shealy and Dr. Eileen Ward, assistant professor of pharmacy practice.

“This event draws a large crowd,” said Fuhrman. “It’s a lot of fun but it also shows how much the contestants know. We’re very happy to have secured the bragging rights and having the trophy on display here at PC.”