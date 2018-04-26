School districts could be dissolved as result of Pitts bill

HEADED TO THE SENATE - School Districts 56 and 55 will no longer exist when a bill introduced by Mike Pitts passes the General Assembly and is signed into law FULL TEXT attached.

Today - Bill 5318 was read a 3rd time in the House and is on its way to the full SC Senate.

The bill to combine the districts already has received 2 readings, passing the legislature 72-1 after being read a second time. By unanimous consent it will come back before House members for a third reading on the next legislative day, after April 26. The legislature will adjourn the current session in June.

The replacement district will be known as the “Laurens County Consolidated School District” and it will be governed by a non-partisan school board which will select a Superintendent. The bill will set forth the powers and duties of the Board and the Superintendent.

Assets of both districts will be transferred to the new district, with some exceptions. The debt limit of the new district will be determined, and the transition from two school districts to one will be overseen by a 6-member transition team to be appointed by the boards of Districts 2 and 17 – this transition team will make recommendations concerning attendance zones. It is unclear where District 2 and District 17 are.