The School at Christmas

The Night Before Christmas At The Schoolhouse

Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the school,

Not even Mr. Terry was stirring, not even a cool dude.

With the hallways were clean much with care,

In hopes that St. Marshall soon will be there.

The teachers were all tired in there beds,

With dreams of good children dancing in their heads.

And Mrs. Crowder in her kerchief and a student in her cap,

And just settled our brains for a long winter's nap.

Out on the black top arose with such a clatter,

Mrs. Heidi came from her desk to see what was the matter.

Away to the hallway she flew like a flash,

Tore open the doors and threw up a pencil and heard a big splash.

With a little old driver so lively with a call,

I had hope that it should be St. Marshall.

More rapid than eagles his teachers they came,

and whistled and shouted and called them by name.

Now, Sasser! Now, Corley! Now, Barker and Aldridge!

On, Cauble! On, Young! On, Bright and Brown!

To the top of the school! To the top of the wall!

Now dash away! Dash away! Dash away all!

So up on the school top like courses they flew,

with a sleigh full of toys and St. Marshall too.

As I drew in my head and was turning around,

down the hallway St. Marshall came with a bound.

His droll little mouth was drawn up like a bow,

and his beard from his chin was as white as the snow.

He had a broad face and a little round belly,

that shook when he laughed like a bowl full of jelly.

A wink from his eye and a twist from his head,

let me know I had nothing to dread.

And laying a finger beside of his nose,

then down the hallway and lockers soon he arose.

Away they flew like down on a pencil,

and then he went up to the sky with a shout them all.

MERRY CHRISTMAS AT THE SCHOOLHOUSE

to all and to all a good night!

Story written by: Hunter Lawson

Help no other by: Hunter Lawson