School Choice, based on student's interest

STEM school, Clinton Elementary, could show way for “choice” schools

Clinton Elementary, celebrating its 50th anniversary this month, will re-invent itself as the STEM elementary school for District 56 in the decades ahead.

Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields told the District 56 Board of Trustees April 22 that the move will be part of a true “school choice” initiative at the elementary level. Generally, “school choice” means parents send their children to the school they want them to attend, no matter the attendance area. In the District 56 vision, parents will choose based on their child’s interest.

The schools - Clinton Elementary, Eastside Elementary and Joanna Woodson Elementary - all will teach the basics, then will have a speciality. As part of the STEM initiative at Clinton Elementary, next year, the school will have the first Elementary Science Olympiad Team in the district.

Clinton Middle School is the reigning SC Science Olympiad Champion, and Clinton High School also has won the title.

Also, Clinton Elementary will be the first school in the state to offer the Project Lead the Way Launch curriculum to all students. Right now, it’s a Gifted and Talented program.

“In anticipation of the movie of the year, ‘Endgame,’ we are looking with intention at elementary schools having choice,” O’Shields said. “Not where they live, but defined choice. Project Lead the Way, the plan is to offer it to all students instead of computer lab. It is inquiry-based learning.”

“We want to be a STEM school,” Principal Melodie Edwards said. “(In training) our teachers worked as doctors to make casts for broken arms. That’s when we know (Project Lead the Way) works.”

Some PLTW students at Clinton Elementary worked on an erosion problem, and there are elements in the curriculum for coding, robotics and computers. The goal is to finish one PLTW unit each 9 weeks. The curriculum is tied to state science standards and careers exploration.

In other business at its regular session meeting at Clinton Elementary, the board heard an energy conservation update. Figures show a 12-year savings to the district of $726,389.75. Assistant Superintendent Dr. David Pitts said he is reluctant to claim that figure, since there is not a revenue budget line item showing about $730,000, but he said it is undeniable that energy conservation is saving District 56 money.

“And, I was the biggest skeptic of all,” Pitts said. Clinton High School is not included, because it is 10 years old and there is no baseline year. Clinton Middle School (the old Clinton High building) is not included because it has been opened just 4 years; the school it replaced, Bell St. Middle, is not included because of its re-purposing is not yet complete. Rate increases for utilities also are not factored into the savings data.

“This takes more management skills than people realize,” Board Chairman Jim Barton said.

“There are two things we cannot change - the weather and human behavior,” Pitts said.

In continuing the hiring process for the FY19-20 school year, the board unanimously accepted the administration’s recommendation to offer one administrative contract, one induction contract, one annual contract, and three continuing contracts.

The board will conduct a budget workshop Thursday evening, and its next regular meeting will be May 28, 7:20 p.m. at Clinton High School, open to the public.