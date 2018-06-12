SCHOOL CANCELLED - Keep alert for icy weather; worse north of I-85

NO SCHOOL on Monday in Laurens County - Roads expected to be dangerous; Driving IS tricky Sunday morning - update w-Red Cross advice.

District 55, Laurens, made the decision to cancel classes, then District 56, Clinton, followed suit about 4:15 pm Sunday. Laurens Academy also has cancelled classes. Rural roads are expected to be very dangerous Monday morning - as water on the roads freezes Sunday night. High temp on Monday is forecast at 39 degrees. More sleet was forecast to begin at 9 pm Sunday and 4 am Monday.

Weather Alert: WINTER WEATHER POSSIBLE ACROSS THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA THIS WEEKEND...

CONFIDENCE IS INCREASING THAT A WINTER STORM WILL DEVELOP THIS WEEKEND ACROSS THE REGION AS LOW PRESSURE TRACKS ACROSS THE DEEP SOUTH AND MOVES OFF THE SOUTHEAST COAST ON SUNDAY. THE STORM HAS THE POTENTIAL TO PRODUCE A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF SNOW ACROSS PARTS OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA, THE NORTHERN UPSTATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA, AND THE MOUNTAINS OF NORTHEAST GEORGIA. PRECIPITATION COULD BEGIN AS EARLY AS DAYBREAK SATURDAY OVER SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA, SPREADING NORTHEAST THROUGH THE DAY. CONDITIONS MAY DETERIORATE FROM SOUTHWEST TO NORTHEAST DURING SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING ACROSS THE AREA NORTH OF INTERSTATE 85. THE PRECIPITATION IS MOST LIKELY TO FALL AS SNOW ACROSS MOST OF THE MOUNTAINS, WITH A HEAVY ACCUMULATION POSSIBLE SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY. SNOW AMOUNTS ARE STILL UNCERTAIN, BUT AMOUNTS IN EXCESS OF SIX INCHES ARE POSSIBLE ACROSS THE MOUNTAINS, FOOTHILLS, AND NORTHWEST PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA. SOME SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN COULD MIX IN ACROSS THE LITTLE TENNESSEE RIVER VALLEY AND ALONG THE I-85 CORRIDOR. THE POTENTIAL ALSO EXISTS FOR A CORRIDOR OF SIGNIFICANT ICE ACCUMULATION ACROSS THE AREA SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 85 SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY MORNING. THE WINTRY PRECIPITATION MAY PERSIST ACROSS PARTS OF THE REGION THROUGH MONDAY. PEOPLE WITH TRAVEL PLANS ACROSS THE AREA THIS WEEKEND SHOULD MONITOR THE LATEST WEATHER FORECASTS. FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS WILL DETERMINE WHEN AND WHERE A WINTER STORM WATCH WILL BE ISSUED.

Red Cross Prepares for Winter Weather, Urges Residents to do the Same

North Charleston, S.C., December 7, 2018 – South Carolina may get a dose of winter weather this weekend, even before the season officially begins. This weather is expected to impact the entire state in the form of snow, sleet or heavy rain.

“Right now, we are staying in close contact with our community and government partners to see what, if any, assistance they need from our volunteers,” said Louise Welch Williams, regional chief executive officer. “Whether its snow or lots of rain, we urge everyone in South Carolina to prepare in the event severe weather impacts the state.”

Bitter temperatures are expected to accompany the weather this weekend. Because of the cold weather, many will be turning to different ways to heat their homes.

If someone is using a space heater, the Red Cross recommends that people look for a model that shuts off automatically if the heater falls over. Space heaters should be placed on a level, hard and nonflammable surface in the home. Please keep the heater away from flammable materials, pets, and children. Fixed and portable space heaters, including wood stoves, are involved in 74 percent of fire-related deaths.

Flooding is also possible this weekend. For tips on how to stay safe, click here.

While the Red Cross encourages you to stay off the road if possible, we offer these safety tips for times when you must drive.

Fill the vehicle’s gas tank and clean the lights and windows to help you see.

This is a good time to remind everyone that they should have a Disaster Supplies Kit in your trunk.

Pay attention to the weather forecast. Before you leave, let someone know where you are going, the route you plan to take, and when you expect to get there.

If you drive, make sure everyone has their seat belts on and give your full attention to the road. Avoid distractions such as cell phones.

Don’t follow other vehicles too closely. Sudden stops are difficult on icy roadways.

Don’t use cruise control when driving in winter weather.

In terms of keeping pipes safe:

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. Be sure to move any harmful cleaners and household chemicals up out of the reach of children.

When the weather is very cold outside, let the cold-water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes. Running water through the pipe - even at a trickle - helps prevent pipes from freezing.

Check all other faucets in your home to find out if you have additional frozen pipes. If one pipe freezes, others may freeze, too.

The Red Cross also urges residents to check their emergency kits to be sure they have enough supplies in the event power is lost.