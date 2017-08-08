School Bond - final walk-in absentee voting Sept. 1

Public Notice: Notice is hereby given that due to the Labor Day Holiday, the Laurens County Voter Registration & Elections office will be closed on Monday, September 4, 2017.

The walk-in absentee precinct for The Laurens County District 55 School Bond Referendum will open on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 and will close at 5:00 pm on Friday, September 1, 2017. Walk-in Absentee voting will be conducted at the Historic Courthouse, 200 Courthouse, Public Square, Laurens, SC between the hours of 9am and 5pm weekdays. There will be no walk-in absentee voting after 5:00 pm on Friday, September 1, 2017. Absentee balloting by mail will continue until 7pm Election Day, however, the last day to request an absentee ballot application is Thursday, August 31, 2017.