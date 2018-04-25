School Board: considering replacements for retiring staff

Retirements will take 21 staff members from District 56

District 56 will lose hundreds of hours of experience with the retirements of 21 individuals at the end of this school year, the school board was told Monday night.

Meeting at Clinton Elementary School, the board conducted two closed sessions to discuss filling the positions that will be left vacant, and determining the types of contracts to be offered to teachers and administrators for next year. A resolution of appreciation was adopted for each person who has announced to the district his/her intention to make 2018 the final year of an education career.

Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields said the number of retirees is driven by the end of the TERI program and individual plans for the future by the people who will be leaving the district. Retirees will be honored by District 56 during a May 7 dinner at Clinton High School.

Some retirees have been with the district since the 1980s.

The 2018 retirees are: Dorothy Alexander, David Barnes, Gary Corley, Annette Crawford, Dianne Easter, Melodie Edwards, Cynthia Ellison, Alicia Leigh Jacks, Cindy Jacobs, Melanie Kennemore, Robyn Magdic, Hugh Pace, G. Scottie Lane. Robert Lindsay, Jo White, Michael Mack, Ann Peebles, Nancy Roland, Eddie Romines, Catherine Smith and Melinda Undari.

The board discussed personnel and other issues in executive session at the beginning of its Monday night meeting, conducted the public portion of the meeting, and then returned to executive session as the public portion came to a close. As a result of the first closed session, the board approved offering one induction contract and five continuing contracts for individuals for the 2018-19 school year.

The board heard a recap of the district’s stakeholders’ meeting (related article on Page 1A in today’s issue) and received an updated timeline for completion of a $1.7 million renovation to Wilder Stadium. The district is “95% confident” that football will be played again in August in Wilder Stadium as the extensive renovation project is being wrapped up, the board was told.

Work will begin immediately after this school year ends, the board was told.

These are the next meetings (open to the public) of the District 56 Board of Trustees:

 May 24 (a change from the normal meeting day), 7:30 p.m., in the MS Bailey Child Development Center multi-purpose room;

 June 25, 7:30 p.m., in the Clinton High School Auditorium.

The Special Education Awards Program will be April 30, the CHS Academic Banquet will be May 29, and CHS Graduation (a ticketed event) will be June 1 in the Clinton High School gym.