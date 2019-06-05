Scholarships Are Awarded

Five Awarded the Bailey Foundation Scholarship.

Piedmont Technical College (PTC) recently held a Scholarship Luncheon to recognize student recipients of dozens of PTC Foundation scholarships for 2019. This year’s winners of the Bailey Foundation Scholarship are Danielle Bell of Clinton, Amanda Eubanks of Waterloo, Clyde Holmes of Cross Hill, Alexis Lombard of Laurens, and Raymond Macht of Laurens. The Bailey Foundation established this scholarship in 1982 as a contribution to the Foundation’s first-ever major gifts campaign, Partners in Progress. They are available to students from Laurens County. This year’s recipients are, pictured from left: Amanda Eubanks, Donor Representative Robert Link Jr., Clyde Holmes, and Danielle Bell. Not pictured: Alexis Lombardo and Raymond Macht. - Photo provided