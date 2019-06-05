Home / Breaking News / Scholarships Are Awarded

Scholarships Are Awarded

Mon, 05/06/2019 - 11:28am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Piedmont Technical College News Service

 

Five Awarded the Bailey Foundation Scholarship.

 

Piedmont Technical College (PTC) recently held a Scholarship Luncheon to recognize student recipients of dozens of PTC Foundation scholarships for 2019. This year’s winners of the Bailey Foundation Scholarship are Danielle Bell of Clinton, Amanda Eubanks of Waterloo, Clyde Holmes of Cross Hill, Alexis Lombard of Laurens, and Raymond Macht of Laurens. The Bailey Foundation established this scholarship in 1982 as a contribution to the Foundation’s first-ever major gifts campaign, Partners in Progress. They are available to students from Laurens County. This year’s recipients are, pictured from left:  Amanda Eubanks, Donor Representative Robert Link Jr., Clyde Holmes, and Danielle Bell. Not pictured:  Alexis Lombardo and Raymond Macht. - Photo provided

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here