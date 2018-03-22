Scholarship will honor a coach

Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) has created the Coach Duane Dennie Scholarship in honor of the former coach at Laurens District High School (LDHS).

Dennie (1953-2017) began his teaching and coaching career in Chester, SC. He later coached at high schools in Kershaw and northeast Columbia, before accepting a position in LCSD 55. He was the former assistant principal at Hickory Tavern Elementary and Middle Schools.

In the latter years of his teaching career, he developed a passion for behavior intervention and being a positive influence in helping to shape the lives of the young people he served. In order to honor his legacy, the Coach Duane Dennie Scholarship Fund will award a $600 scholarship to a senior student-athlete at LDHS to use towards the cost of tuition, books, or room and board at a postsecondary institution.

District spokesperson, Ed Murray, said, “We have already received enough donations to fund the scholarship this year. We hope to raise a minimum of $12,000 to ensure that this becomes an annual scholarship.”

Ultimately, the district plans to collaborate with the Laurens County Community Foundation in managing the scholarship funds to make this a permanent endowment. Anyone wishing to donate to the scholarship fund may send donations to:

Coach Duane Dennie Scholarship Fund

c/o Laurens County School District 55

301 Hillcrest Dr.

Laurens, SC 29360

Senior student-athletes will have a short window to apply for this year’s scholarship with an application deadline of April 20, 2018. Students can find the requirements and an application for the scholarship online (click here) through the district and high school websites. Students may also see the guidance office or their varsity head coach for application information.