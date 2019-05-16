Say 'Thank You' to Law Enforcement over Breskfast

Biscuits with The Blue

This week is National Police Week and the Laurens County Republican Party will host Biscuits with The Blue on Friday, May 17th to thank local law enforcement officers. The event is open to the public and we encourage all to come out and show their support for law enforcement officers.

Breakfast for those who serve (police departments, sheriff's department, and state troopers) will be paid for and community members will enjoy reduced pricing.

When: Friday, May 17th (7:00-9:00 am)

Where: The Capitol Theatre

104 S. Public Square, Laurens SC, 29360

Community Leaders and Elected Officials invited include:

Laurens County Council members, Laurens City Council members, Clinton City Council members, Mayor of Laurens, Mayor of Clinton, School District 55 and 56 Superintendents, Laurens County Chamber CEO, Sheriff of Laurens County, Laurens Chief of Police, Clinton Chief of Police, Senator Danny Verdin, SC Representative Mark Willis, SC Representative Stewart Jones, and Congressman Jeff Duncan.