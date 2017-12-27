Buildings become a focus in 2018 Laurens County

Laurens County government is setting the stage for a new bond issue in 2018, or re-financing existing debt to free money for construction projects.

Three main projects are at the forefront:

--Construction of a new Emergency Medical Service headquarters, perhaps near GHS-Laurens County Memorial Hospital, between Clinton and Laurens;

--Putting a new roof on the Hillcrest Square Judicial-Services-Administration Building in Laurens, with HVAC replacement; and

--Repairing wood, masonry, gutters and other failing items at the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens.

A new public library for Clinton also has been examined, but no movement has been made in that direction at the county level.

The new EMS building has been discussed by the county council in the past. The county likely would sell the current EMS property in a commercially valuable (near Arbys and Zaxbys) area of Laurens. The county also has a former administration building on Church Street that it could sell, if an adaptive re-use is not found.

The Hillcrest roof and saving the historic courthouse were items discussed at the Dec. 12 Laurens County Council meeting. No firm plans were discussed about how to pay for any of these projects. In all cases, council needs firm numbers from consultants and contractors before moving forward.

The county can re-finance existing debt - extending the terms longer without a new tax increase - or borrowing up to 8% of the assessed value of property in the county - a move that can be done without a referendum. In all cases - the EMS building, Hillcrest roof and historic courthouse renovation - there is general consensus that something will be done in 2018.

County Public Works Director Rob Russian told the county council he would like the county to right now replace the roof at Hillcrest Square. That will cost $813,000, and the county has the money to do this work.

“We are well beyond time to replace this roof,” Russian said.

Council Chairman Joe Wood said that should not be done before 27 heating and air units on top of the Hillcrest building are slated for replacement. Wood said there is too great a danger that the new roof would be punctured if the HVAC work was done after the roof replacement.

Russian said such punctures could be easily and efficiently patched.

“A lot has come up, and we are hoping we can do it without a tax increase,” Wood said. “The building us 17 years old and it has held up for its age. You are putting the cart before the horse if you put the roof down before (replacing) the air conditioning units.”

Russian said county offices inside Hillcrest have buckets catching rain water - the roof leaks so badly. “Tell them to hold on just a little longer,” County Administrator Jon Caime said.

Caime said County Attorney Sandy Cruickshanks has identified a way the county can get money to fix Hillcrest Square. Cruickshanks said it was pre-mature to talk about the money sources. Wood said the county has the money to replace all the HVAC, but not to do that and re-roof the building.

“We have to address those units sooner than later,” Russian agreed.

Russian said the roof can be repairs with just over $200,000 left from a bond that financed the administration wing at Hillcrest and just over $500,000 from reserves. “Pay back the reserves from a new bond,” Russian said.

Council authorized Russian to seek bids on both - replacing 27 HVAC units and separate work re-roofing the building. The idea would be to “run the HVAC guys off the building” as soon as they finish and run the roofers onto the building to finish the project, the council was told.

Moving to building needs at the historic courthouse, retired county administrator Ernie Segars said, “About a thousand times in the last 50 to 60 years I have been in and out of this building, and I have never noticed all the problems.”

Built in 1838, the historic courthouse houses the council chambers, Veterans Affairs, Elections and Registration, and Main Street Laurens. “It does need some work,” Segars said.

Russian said when public work began removing vegetation from around the building, structural problems became apparent. “The bones are in good shape,” Russian said.

Segars said the building hasn’t had a renovation since the 1970s. The roof was replaced more recently with money from the Laurens County Legislative Delegation.

“This building is Laurens. It’s what Laurens County is all about,” Segars said.

“It’s for every citizen in this county,” Wood said.

Council authorized Russian to hire a consultant, at a not-to-exceed cost of $25,000 to tell the county how to fix the historic courthouse. Russian said DP3 Architects in Greenville advised him this kind of work would cost in the $23,000 neighborhood. Russian said, “I was expecting $4,000 to $5,000.”

The RFPs that the county will seek include an evaluation of priorities, and the consultant’s fee will come from the contingency fund.

Council member Diane Anderson said the county needs to develop an overall Buildings Capital Plan. Vice-chairman Keith Tollison said the county needs to do a “use plan” for the historic courthouse.