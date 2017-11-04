Saving the DE Tribble building

Clinton City Council took unanimous action on four items at its April 3 meeting that, in total, will spend $337,880 in economic development and community development funds.

Jerre Threatt, the city’s director of community development, thanked council for its support of the four projects.

“You’re allowing us to build the city up to a great place to live and do business,” Threatt said.

Council voted to give the Clinton Economic Development Corporation $50,000 from the economic development fund for an unnamed downtown economic development project.

Threatt said a 2015 strategic plan identified underutilized buildings and a lack of downtown amenities as preventing tourism and discouraging residents from shopping locally.

He said the proposed project will “bring vitality back to the downtown area.”

Threatt said the new project, along with the underway $800,000 rehab of a downtown building, the purchase by the city of a building on West Main that is being shopped to developers and a Municipal Association of South Carolina grant and a Palmetto Pride grant to create a master plan for the Industrial Supply complex are making a positive impact downtown.

The second item council approved was to spend $30,000 in community development funds as a local 1:1 match for a federal historic preservation grant of $30,000 to stabilize the D.E. Tribble building on Gary Street, purchased by the city four years ago.

Stabilizing the buildings, which have been cleared of debris, will be the first phase in an upcoming master plan to reuse the properties for public, retail or commercial use, Threatt said in a written document given to council.

One of the three buildings in the complex was built in 1915. The other two were built in 1922 and 1926. All three buildings are listed as contributing to the Clinton Commercial Historic District, listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

“I don’t want to see (the buildings) torn down,” Mayor Bob McLean said. “We’re tearing down our heritage.”

Council approved using $19,280 from the community development fund to satisfy a 20% local match required by the recreational trails program grant of $99,100 from SC Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

The grant and local match will be used to construct the Millers Fork Trail just off West Corporate Center Drive between Exits 52 and 54 on I-26. Millers Fork is one of several trails the city has in the planning and development stages.

Threatt said Millers Fork Trail “is going to be a vital component to getting retail business to that section (of the retail/industrial park owned by the city and a private developer). The return on investment is going to be pretty phenomenal.”

Finally, as reported in the April 5 issue of The Chronicle, council voted 6-0 (Jimmy Young recused himself from voting) to award a $238,600 contract to Design South Landscaping of Clinton for the I-26/Exit 54 beautification project.

The city received three sealed bids for the project. The other two bids were for $333,900 and $431,390.