Saving the Date, Serving Up an Ace

Save the Date: Clinton Tennis takes center court during April

First in a series

What better way to honor the past, than to plan for the future. The Clinton Jr. Tennis Program Inaugural Homecoming and Hall of Fame Fundraiser hits the first volley toward this purpose with an April 13 - 15 event.

Homecoming Sponsorship Levels are available now for a weekend event that will unveil the first members of the Clinton Tennis Hall of Fame, and name the Clinton Family YMCA’s tennis complex in honor of the late William Plummer Jacobs II.

Clinton’s long and remarkable history with tennis traces back to Jacobs, and includes conference champions at Presbyterian College, state champions at Clinton High School, and the Clinton Jr. Tennis Program hitting the courts for 46 years.

“Every year from now on, we will induct new people into the Hall of Fame. Banners will go up inside the courts at the Clinton YMCA, and proceeds will benefit the Rufus Sadler Tennis Foundation,” said Chuck Waldron, the Hall of Fame’s historian.

In addition to seeking sponsors, event organizers are asking everyone interested in seeing tennis grow in Clinton to save these dates: April 13, 14 and 15. Activities will include:

Friday, April 13, a night-time barn social with music;

Saturday, April 14, exhibition tennis, tournament play, evening Barn Bash with music, live and silent auction (Jeff Duncan auctioneer), and naming of the facility and courts;

Sunday, April 15, afternoon court-side presentation of banners.

“Save the date and celebrate the rich history of tennis in Clinton and support its continued growth!” a flyer-card says (cards are available at The Chronicle office and around town).

These are fund-raising goals for the Rufus Sadler Tennis Foundation:

-- Naming of the facility and courts to honor former Clinton tennis greats;

-- Annual induction of two to three players who are former Clinton greats into the “hall of fame;”

-- Outreach and development of tennis camp for underprivileged youth;

-- Create tournament play in Clinton for all ages;

-- Enhancements to existing courts;

-- Building of three to four clay courts at existing facility (Clinton YMCA); and

-- Financial support for kids to play Southern and National tournaments.

Event organizers know that, in tennis, “the more you play, the better you get.” But the $200 per event entry fees for Nationals, plus travel, hotels and meals, make that a cost-prohibitive option for most working families - especially those with multiple children interested in tennis.

Part of the foundation’s purpose will be assistance with these tournament costs for top-level players, and an introduction to tennis for all children in Clinton.

Clinton has tennis courts at the YMCA, Presbyterian College, Clinton Middle School and Thornwell Home for Children. But some are in disrepair, and the city has no stadium court or clay courts.

Clay courts reduce the stress on legs and feet of continuous play, and can help people extend tennis play into their 80s. It can be a competition sport - play extends into the Olympics and the professional ranks - or a lifelong activity for fitness and fellowship, depending on the player’s interest.

To become a sponsor of the Clinton Jr. Tennis Program Homecoming, consider joining at one of these levels:

-- Title Sponsor (two only), $750+;

-- Match Sponsor (10 limit), $400;

-- Set Sponsor (20 limit), $250;

-- Game Sponsor (unlimited), $100.

Title, Match and Set sponsorships include tickets to Friday and Saturday, April 13 and 14, evening activities and other “perks”. Game sponsors will be listed in the event program.

Next: the four courts at the Clinton YMCA will be named during April event.

(Pay for sponsorships using PayPal and e-mail questions to: halloffame@clintonjrtennis.com)