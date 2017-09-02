SAVE THE DATE: April 22 will be your chance to save babies

PHOTOS: Stella Aiken has some fun arranging dad Scott's picture-taking outfit today at the Laurens County March for Babies kickoff luncheon.

The Aiken family - Stella, Scott, Shannon and Hayes - will be 2017 Ambassador family. After four long, scary days in the hospital, Stella was born 5 pounds, 1 ounce at 33 weeks, and now is a thriving two year old who loves to dance, fish, ride tractors and four wheelers and is a great big sister to her little brother.

Funding research and services for children like Stella, the March of Dimes has eradicated polio and has worked to prevent birth defects since 1938. The Laurens County March of Babies, to benefit the March of Dimes, will be Saturday, April 22 - registration at 9:30 am and walk starts at 10 - at the Family YMCA of Greater Laurens, 410 Anderson Dr., Laurens. Allison Seibert, development specialist, said the march theme will be "Hope, Remember, Celebrate" with activities for children in conjunction with the walk on the YMCA's track.

Teams are organizing now, and will announce their fund-raising activities. The 2016 top fund-raising team was the Walmart Distribution Center at more than $9,000.

The 2017 fund-raising goal is $65,000 for Laurens County. Anyone who wants information about registering a team or fund-raising ideas can e-mail: aseibert@marchofdimes.org

Today's kick-off activities for the Laurens County March for Babies were held at The Women's Center, GHS Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

