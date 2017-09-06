Home / Breaking News / Saturday, downtown Laurens, free health screenings

Saturday, downtown Laurens, free health screenings

Fri, 06/09/2017 - 9:41am Vic MacDonald
PC School of Pharmacy, Bell Center for the Blind join forces for vision, blood testing
Bell Center, PC School of Pharmacy
SATURDAY IN LAURENS: From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, at The Witherspoon Building, new location of the Laurens County Museum, free vision and blood screenings will be offered to the public - you don't have to take all 3 screenings.

This Saturday is the first day of the Farmers' Market around the downtown Laurens Square. There will be Blue Cross Medicare info available, and seniors can see if they qualify for produce vouchers, through Piedmont Agency on Aging. Lots for fresh produce and other products will be available for purchase. The free Vision, Blood Sugar and Blood Pressure screenings are provided by the Bell Center of the Blind (Laurens) and the Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy (Clinton).

Vision testing is for: Myopia, Hyperopia, Astigmetropia. Strabismus, and Anisocoria. PCSP will provide free Blood Sugar Testing, and Blood Pressure Testing - if interested, bring all current medications and pharmacy students will provide you with a print-out of your medication record for you to carry and use in emergency situations or physician visits.

The vision screening is for children ages 6 months and older and all adults. It is estimated that up to 1 in 4 children have an undiscovered vision problem. Participants will receive a print-out of the eye test results and free healthy snacks (se habla espanol).

These free screenings will be available at 116 East Main St., Laurens.

More about the market:

 

Downtown Farmer’s Market

Open every Saturday 8am-12pm, June 10-August 26 on the Historic Square. Come out for a great selection of locally grown produce, meat, and more. Join us for other special events at the Market such as Shred Day (shred truck available), Community Yardsale Days, Ice Cream Day and more!

Interested in having a booth at the Downtown Market? Spaces are available for $10 per week for farmers, crafters and non-profit organizations. Commercial food spots are available for $20 per week. Return the application below to reserve your spot!


2017 Market Application


2017 Special events at the Market

June 10 – Opening Day celebration

June 17 – Shred Day presented by Cornerstone Investments

 

 

 

