Saturday, downtown Laurens, free health screenings

SATURDAY IN LAURENS: From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, at The Witherspoon Building, new location of the Laurens County Museum, free vision and blood screenings will be offered to the public - you don't have to take all 3 screenings.

This Saturday is the first day of the Farmers' Market around the downtown Laurens Square. There will be Blue Cross Medicare info available, and seniors can see if they qualify for produce vouchers, through Piedmont Agency on Aging. Lots for fresh produce and other products will be available for purchase. The free Vision, Blood Sugar and Blood Pressure screenings are provided by the Bell Center of the Blind (Laurens) and the Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy (Clinton).

Vision testing is for: Myopia, Hyperopia, Astigmetropia. Strabismus, and Anisocoria. PCSP will provide free Blood Sugar Testing, and Blood Pressure Testing - if interested, bring all current medications and pharmacy students will provide you with a print-out of your medication record for you to carry and use in emergency situations or physician visits.

The vision screening is for children ages 6 months and older and all adults. It is estimated that up to 1 in 4 children have an undiscovered vision problem. Participants will receive a print-out of the eye test results and free healthy snacks (se habla espanol).

These free screenings will be available at 116 East Main St., Laurens.

More about the market:

Downtown Farmer’s Market Open every Saturday 8am-12pm, June 10-August 26 on the Historic Square. Come out for a great selection of locally grown produce, meat, and more. Join us for other special events at the Market such as Shred Day (shred truck available), Community Yardsale Days, Ice Cream Day and more!