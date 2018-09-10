Satterfield's new challenge

Dale Satterfield will become Director of Public Works for Laurens County on Nov. 12.

Satterfield will leave the City of Clinton as public works director on Nov. 8, providing a 30-day notice in keeping with the city's policy for department heads. Laurens County Council met yesterday (Oct. 8) and the job offer was extended to Satterfield, and he accepted. The Satterfields live in Clinton, and Dale says this will be an opportunity to move back to Hickory Tavern. Satterfield was director of the Laurens CPW (Commission of Public Works) when he accepted the Clinton position. This is his City of Clinton website bio:

Dale Satterfield comes to the City of Clinton having over 30 years’ experience in Electric and Water Distribution, Water Treatment, and Sewer Collection and Treatment as well as operations in natural gas distribution. After graduating from The University of South Carolina in business, he has worked on projects including Substation Construction, Water Line Construction, Wastewater Plant Construction, Water Plant Improvement Projects and Natural Gas Distribution Construction.

Satterfield reports he is extremely excited to join the City of Clinton Public Works Department. "The employees are very skilled and dedicated to the service of our citizens and I look forward to the challenges of finding ways to increase the level of service at an even more efficient costs.”

Dale and his wife, Linda, currently reside in Laurens and look forward to re-locating to Clinton.

In a telephone interview today with The Chronicle, Satterfield said people skills are a particular skill-set that Laurens County is interest in, as it seeks a replacement for Rob Russian who took the public works directorship for Greenwood County. Billy Wilson has served as interim public works director for Laurens County.

Satterfield has extensive water, sewer and electrical experience, and while Laurens County does not run these utilities, Satterfield said storm water drainage - particularly in rural areas and subdivisions - is a water-moving function, just like managing a water and sewer system. He said the county needs someone able to manage growth and regulate subdivisions, as the county's northern end experiences rapid growth - fueled by the giant ZF Transmission plant in Gray Court.

Satterfield said he became interested in the Laurens County job, and submitted an application-resume near the end of July. "It has not been a quick process," he said. "It has been a very structured approach. They want to make the best selection, Just because a person is qualified doesn't always mean you're the best fit. They have a great team in place. I will join Team Laurens County, and hopefully make it even stronger."