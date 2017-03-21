Satterfield will lead City of Clinton

Dale Satterfield, the City of Clinton’s director of public works, has been named the city’s interim city manager.

Clinton City Council voted unanimously Monday night to use Satterfield in the interim position while the city conducts a search for a permanent city manager when Frank Stovall leaves May 5.

Satterfield will take over May 6 at an annual salary of $99,000.

Council discussed the interim city manager position – along with other items – during a two-hour executive session. Following the executive session, council held an hour-long budget workshop.

Council wants to have a new budget in place – the 2018 fiscal year begins July 1 – before Stovall leaves.

Prior to the specially-called meeting (council’s regular monthly meeting is the first Monday of each month), three members of council were sworn into office, having been elected in the March 7 municipal election.

Council member Danny Cook was re-elected to another 4-year term. Ronnie Roth and Robbie Neal were elected to their first terms in office, defeating incumbents Norman Scarborough and Mary Byrd, respectively.

As its first business, the new council elected Jimmy Young as mayor pro tem. Young is in his first term on council. Cook had been serving as mayor pro tem.

Council then elected two members to serve on the Clinton-Newberry Natural Gas Authority board of directors. Young and Kuykendall, also serving in his first term on council, were presented by Mayor Bob McLean to serve on the CNNGA board.

The vote was unanimous. McLean automatically serves on the CNNGA board by virtue of his position. Cook and Scarborough had previously served as council’s two other representatives on the gas authority board.

“I think all the appointed positions need to be rotated,” McLean said Tuesday. “We don’t need the same person year after year.”

The mayor pro tem and CNNGA board appointments are for the remainder of the term of the person serving. Both Young and Kuykendall have two years remaining in their current terms.

“Jimmy and Gary know if I’m still around in two years, I’ll support someone else for those positions,” McLean said. “They understand I’d vote against them next time. It’s nothing personal.”

The mayor said it’s good to have different people serving in rotating positions. “We’re a much better team when everybody understands the whole package,” he said. “There’s a lot to know.”

In the executive session, council discussed personnel matters in the city manager’s office and the Department of Public Safety.

Council also discussed a contractual matter related to a contract with Laurens County for housing inmates at the county’s Johnson Detention Center.

Finally, council discussed an economic development matter in executive session – relating to acquisition of real estate in downtown Clinton.

In the budget review, Stovall said the proposed $29.9 million budget does not include a property tax increase. In the plan under consideration, electric rates would decrease while water and sewer rates would both increase. There would also be increases in two sanitation charges – for a third collection cart and with removal of construction debris.

The budget would give employees a 2% cost of living adjustment to offset a 2% increase in employee contribution to the state retirement system. Employees will also receive a 1% bonus paid in two installments (Dec. 1 and June 1, 2018) as long as the city meets revenue and expenditures set in the budget.

Council has tentatively set first reading on the budget for April 17 with second and final reading May 8.

Prior to adopting the budget, council has set a meeting April 3 to discuss renewing the ordinance to use part of the Local Option Sales Tax for operations.

Council will hear the results of a commissioned utility rate and cost of service study on April 17. Council will also be presented proposed utility rate changes that must be approved by the governing body.