Samsung Is Partnering with USC and Clemson

Fri, 12/08/2017 - 1:35pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
WIS-TV

REGIONAL INDUSTRY: Samsung in Newberry, state, and university officials have announced the creation of a partnership with state's two biggest research universities.

It will foster the "next generation of advanced manufacturing professionals" in South Carolina.

The group will call itself the Palmetto Consortium for Home Appliance Innovation and looks to build upon the company's existing footprint in the Palmetto State.

State officials are lobbying President Trump against a tariffs plan proposed by Whirlpool in opposition to Samsung. Third District Congressman Jeff Duncan (R-SC-Laurens County) said on social media he had a good visit in D.C. with SC Gov. Henry McMaster.

 

http://www.wistv.com/story/37024390/samsung-looking-to-expand-to-1000-jo...

 

http://www.newberryobserver.com/news/20527/possible-tariff-impact

