Samsung coming to Newberry

SAMSUNG TO OPEN $380 MILLION MANUFACTURING PLANT IN NEWBERRY COUNTY

State-of-the-art home appliance production facility will create more than 950 jobs

NEWBERRY – Samsung, one of the world’s leading technology companies, is opening a new home appliance manufacturing facility in Newberry County.

The $380 million facility will produce some of Samsung’s most popular, industry-leading appliances and generate more than 950 new jobs over the next three years.

Established in 1969 and employing nearly half a million people worldwide, Samsung has transformed the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, cameras, digital appliances, network systems and more.

Over the last 40 years, Samsung Electronics’ U.S. subsidiary, Samsung Electronics America, has steadily expanded its footprint in the U.S., creating thousands of high-skilled jobs and investing in cutting-edge manufacturing.

Located at 284 Mawsons Way in Newberry, Samsung will be locating its new operations in the former Caterpillar facility. When fully operational, the plant will employ workers across a broad range of advanced manufacturing roles, including craftsmen, operators, engineers and other technical and non-technical positions. Manufacturing is expected to begin in early 2018.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

“For nearly 40 years, Samsung has steadily expanded our operations in the United States, creating thousands of jobs and investing billions of dollars in cutting-edge manufacturing facilities, research and development. With this investment, Samsung is reaffirming its commitment to expanding its U.S. operations and deepening our connection to its American consumers, engineers and innovators who are driving global trends in consumer electronics.” –Samsung Electronics America President and CEO Tim Baxter

“Samsung’s decision to invest in South Carolina and create nearly 1,000 new jobs here is one that will change the very fabric of the Newberry community. We are excited to know that Samsung will now be an important partner in ushering in an unprecedented period of economic growth and prosperity in our state.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina has a long and storied history in manufacturing. We continue to show the world that whether we are building planes, assembling automobiles or manufacturing state-of-the-art appliances, we are a state that knows how to make top-quality products. Having a global name like Samsung locate its new $380 million manufacturing plant here is a testament to our ability to get things done.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“It’s incredibly exciting that a company of the size and caliber of Samsung would choose our community for such a large and important manufacturing project. We have a long manufacturing history here in Newberry County, and this writes a whole new chapter. We are honored and proud to have won this project, and we pledge to do whatever we can to make Samsung-Newberry a tremendous success.” –Newberry County Council Chairman Henry H. Livingston III

“S.C. Ports Authority congratulates Samsung on their plans to establish operations in South Carolina. Their announcement is very significant to the Port, and it reflects our ability to meet the global supply chain needs of major international manufacturers. We are pleased to serve a company the size of Samsung through our Charleston facilities, and look forward to supporting their long-term success in our state.” –S.C. Ports Authority President and CEO Jim Newsome

“Newberry Electric Cooperative, along with our partners at the South Carolina Power Team, Central Electric Power Cooperative, Inc., and Santee Cooper, are proud to welcome Samsung to Newberry County. This facility will create life-changing opportunities for those we serve.” –Newberry Electric Cooperative President and CEO G. Keith Avery

“We are honored to have a globally-renowned name like Samsung select Newberry County and the Central S.C. region as a new location for their manufacturing operations, and we congratulate both. This is an exciting project, and we welcome this international company and their marquee products.” –Central S.C. Alliance Chairman Mike Brenan