Safety on Campus, reports to the FBI

NCHSS Study Unveils Safest Colleges in America for 2019

April 15, 2019 — The National Council for Home Safety and Security (NCHSS) released their annual ranking of the safest college campuses in America for 2019. It was compiled from locally-submitted police reports, FBI crime data, and other relevant information.

The top five safest college campuses are:

Lincoln Memorial University, Harrogate, Tennessee

South Georgia State College, Douglas, Georgia

Elon University, Elon, North Carolina

Jackson State Community College, Jackson, Tennessee

John Wood Community College, Quincy, Illinois

See the full ranking here: https://www.alarms.org/safest-colleges/

Although test scores, tuition costs, and distance from home are typically among the top deciding factors when choosing a college, prospective students and their guardians should not forget the importance of safety. Similarly, current students and faculty should be aware of their campus crime statistics and available safety resources.

The NCHSS arrived at these rankings by comparing law enforcement and FBI crime reports from 490 colleges, excluding colleges with student populations of less than 1,000 as well as colleges that lacked any of the necessary data. The NCHSS also omitted colleges that failed to submit their crime reports to the FBI.

