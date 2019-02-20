A Safe "Swimmin' Hole"

A place for recreation on Lake Greenwood -- Part of a Vision 2040 for Laurens County

A safe place for swimmers on the Laurens County side of Lake Greenwood is being envisioned as the county council progresses through a 2040 visioning process.

Andy Howard, county parks, recreation and tourism director, said the county needs a park to take pressure off River Forks.

People swim in an area designated for a boat launch, he said. So many people visit the park - which was installed by Greenwood County on the Laurens County side - that their vehicles block boat trailers from putting in at the landing, and their left-behind trash has made regional TV news.

“On a summer day 100 people swim in the half of the park designated for trucks and boats,” Howard told the Laurens County Council last Tuesday.

Telling them to go somewhere else isn’t the answer - Howard said it’s a 48-minute drive from central Laurens to Greenwood State Park.

There are no restrooms at River Fork. “There is a bad issue now at the lake. People swim where they shouldn’t be, because they have nowhere else to go,” Howard said.

The county also has a boat landing and small park on Boyd’s Mill Pond. The State Department of Natural Resources has a large wildlife management area nearby. Closer to Hickory Tavern the county has a canoe and kayak boat-launch area.

There is no leftover money from the Boyd’s Mill Pond project, Howard said, because DNR took it for the wildlife management area. The canoe and kayak boat-launch area was funded through a special state appropriation secured by retired state legislator Mike Pitts.

A new park on Lake Greenwood would be an eligible construction project if Laurens County voters approved a Capital Projects Sales Tax.

Howard said money would have to be appropriated for regular maintenance of a park. He showed council a conceptual plan he found on the internet - it includes a splash pad, but Howard said that could be a “comes later” feature. Initially, the park would have to have a beach, he said.

To make this happen, Laurens County would need to secure 10 acres. Howard said 26 acres would be ideal, so there could be vegetative buffers on the edge of the park site. “We want to have no public places beside somebody’s house,” Howard said.

A swimming spot on Lake Greenwood is one of the projects being introduced to the council in a Vision 2040 exercise being conducted by County Administrator Jon Caime. He said another project will be presented in two weeks.

Already, the visioning exercise has shown the county council the need for a career center, and an agriculture-horse shows arena.

Districts 56 and 55 are envisioning a career and engineering center in the county-owned Professional Park, behind Prisma Health-Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

The ag-center is envisioned on county-owned property on Torrington Road.

Also, the council is reviewing a plan for full restoration of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens (related article this issue).

Council has decreased on its “must-do” list a new Emergency Medical Services headquarters, “stalled” because of land-acquisition issues.

Caime has said Laurens County has $100 million in identified capital improvement needs, but does not have the bond-issuing capacity to meet those needs. The next bonds to come off the county property tax books will be jail renovation bonds, in 2023.