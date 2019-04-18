A safe environment for healthcare

OUR VIEW -- Are Hospitals Safe?

If not, are we surprised? Our human investment

is lacking at Laurens County Government level.

Our healthcare workers are not safe.

National statistics show it. Two shootings in two days in South Carolina hospitals prove it. And these are just “the big events” - every day, healthcare workers are spit on, slapped, sexually assaulted and verbally abused. Mental health is part of the problem, the feeling in society that we can just say anything we want about anybody we want at any time - “Nobody tells me what to do” - is the much more insidious problem.

Aiming a gun at somebody in a hospital is, of course, the ultimate in healthcare workplace violence. Sorry to say, some of the people who do this might have to be shot dead before this epidemic becomes under control.

Before you take a gun into a hospital, please - we beg of you - call this number:

Mental Health, for help call: 864-938-0912

We say “we” because our editor, Vic MacDonald, is a member of the regional board for the Beckman Mental Health Center in Greenwood. That number is the Laurens campus. If they won’t help you, “we” want to know about it.

He serves along with Dr. Jerman Disasa and Health Faulkner of Laurens County (we have a Laurens County vacancy and would dearly love to have a doctor on our board). Heidi Hoogstraal, LPCS, is the Laurens County Mental Health Clinic Director.

Locally, one problem is that the Laurens County Council has chosen to provide ZERO money for mental health services.

As the recession has gotten worse, they have chosen to end most “human services” funding. Compounding the problem is this: The State shorts the County $1 million a year (not fully funding the Local Government Fund, which instead of being funded is now being changed by our state lawmakers). That mean local council members have virtually no incentive to help fund “a state program”.

Except, they do - That officer who was shot on April 11 is a person working in Laurens County. That person who was shot by the officer on April 11 is a Clinton resident. The people who could have been killed in the crossfire all have some kind of connection to Laurens County or they would not have been in the Prisma Health - Laurens County Memorial Hospital ER at 2 in the morning.

We simply are not investing in OUR PEOPLE - we do a great job investing in cars and trucks and swiftwater rescue boats and lightbulbs. We do not commit nearly enough money to the HUMAN side of Laurens County - workforce, literacy, suicide prevention, mental health, developmental disabilities, and the future of our veterans.

And that breeds Desperation.

And that breeds gun violence.

The gun does not commit the violence. It’s simply a tool. The person who in his/her mind has no options in life commits the violence. The person who says, “Everybody would be better off without me,” commits violence. And, sadly, people who want to make money “the easy way” by poisoning our population with meth, ecstacy, opioids, “pain medicine” and liquor commit violence. All this sends people unequipped to handle the stresses of daily life to the ends of their ropes.

What are we doing for them - almost nothing.