Russell Is Fire Chief

Phillip Russell, a former manager at the SC Fire Academy, was introduced Sept 11 to members of the Clinton Fire Department as the city’s temporary fire chief.

It was also announced at that meeting that former fire commander Scott Shiflet is now the fire marshal and safety officer.

Clinton City Council voted 5-2 on Aug. 22 to dissolve the Clinton Department of Public Safety into separate fire and police departments. In an Aug. 10 press release, the day after council’s first vote to dissolve DPS, City Manager Bill Ed Cannon said Russell had accepted an offer to become interim fire chief.

Two weeks, in response to an FOIA request regarding Russell’s salary and job duties, Cannon said Russell would serve as a third party consultant and not as interim chief. He later said Russell would be paid $830 per month and would not have set hours.

Cannon said at that time that Russell’s job title might change, but the pay would remain the same.

In response to emailed questions last week, Cannon said Russell would work the same hours as the city’s other exempt department directors (those who are not eligible for overtime pay).

According to a statement issued Thursday, exempt department directors are expected to work at least 40 hours per week (8 am until 5 pm with an hour for lunch).

“Exempt department directors are not compensated for hours worked, but rather are expected to work the necessary hours required to fulfill their position’s responsibilities and duties. The actual number of hours worked to fulfill that expectation may exceed, and often does, the minimum operating business hours for the reporting period,” the statement said.

The city manager said Russell will be “responsible for establishing policies, procedures and sources necessary for the establishment of a successful independent fire department.”

Cannon said that Russell, who lives in Union, will be required to respond to after hour fires “based on each individual fire event.”

Information on the city’s website (www.cityofclintonsc.com) said, “Now that the resolution (to dissolve DPS) has passed, a transition period has begun to fully implement a plan of separation of the two departments now structured under the Department of Public Safety.”

The information said Russell will chair a committee consisting of Cannon, Shiflet and City Council Member Jimmy Young (a former volunteer firefighter) to lead the implementation of separating the fire and police divisions.

“The transition plan will include, but not be limited to, the review of administrative and operations policies, budget, equipment needs assessment, training requirements and other various administrative and operational concerns of the fire division.”

The transition team will include Russell, Shiflet, Young and “various members depending on the particular phase of the transition.”

The information on the website said those expected to be involved in the transition team are: Director Robin Morse, senior fire command staff, senior police command staff, senior administrative staff from finance, human resources and risk management and others.

“County emergency management, fire, EMS and 911 officials will also be kept abreast of the transition.”

The transition will be implemented in phases and is expected to be fully implemented by the start of the next fiscal year, July 1, 2019.

“During the implementation of the transition, the Department of Public Safety will continue to operate as is with Director Robin Morse remaining in the role of director. Commander Scott Shiflet and Commander Crystal Roberts will remain as commanders of the day to day operations and emergency response of their respective fire and police divisions.”

The information said no positions or personnel are targeted or expected to be reduced, replaced or others eliminated. “On the contrary, personnel levels in both divisions will be reviewed and additional staff is expected to be put into place, especially in the fire division.”

“City Council and city management has the highest confidence in and fully supports the current management team and all involved to implement this transition as smoothly and timely as possible.”