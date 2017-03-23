Rural areas unprotected, groups allege

Poultry Bill Takes Rights from Rural Citizens and Threatens Farm Communities

The South Carolina Environmental Law Project is pleased to assist the SCRAP community group (South Carolinians for Responsible Agricultural Practices) in bringing attention to a bill that unfairly targets rural citizens financially and threatens the balance of farming communities.

House bill 3929, which so far appears poised to advance rapidly, virtually eliminates the possibility of challenging poultry house permits issued by DHEC.

The manner in which the bill goes about accomplishing this result is unprecedented.

First and foremost, the bill sets a $5,000 price tag for anyone who wants to challenge a poultry permit in court. Michael Corley, Upstate Coordinator of the South Carolina Environmental Law Project explained: “The filing fee for a poultry permit legal challenge is set at $5,000 under this bill. This fee is literally orders of magnitude greater than what is required for any other type of case under the law. For reference, the current cost of filing a poultry house appeal is $100.”

Said Corley: “The fee portion of this bill is a flagrant attempt to stop citizens – especially rural citizens in the areas where these operations are located – from opposing poultry houses under any circumstances. This move to price rural citizens out of exercising their rights is something I’ve never before seen, and certainly not to this startling extreme. I haven’t heard of a fee of this magnitude in any court, anywhere.”

In addition, house bill 3929 eliminates basically the only two protections that neighbors of these facilities currently have: setbacks and vegetated buffers.

Corley: “As is stands now, the poultry house regulations do very little to protect your residence and property when an operation moves in next door. But the regulations do at least provide that a vegetated buffer must be maintained between the poultry houses and adjacent properties and that DHEC has discretion to require additional property line setbacks when it is necessary to protect neighbors. H3929 eliminates both of these protections in-full.”

DHEC would have no discretion on property line setbacks,regardless of the environmental or community circumstances, and a vegetated buffer would not be required to shield the sight/smell/ noise of these operations.

This bill is seemingly in response to the actions of residents in and around the rural community of Mountville, who have been extremely active in opposing the proliferation of chicken houses in their community. To put it simply, Mountville has been overrun with chicken houses. Currently, there are more than 11 operations and 50 houses within five miles of town center. DHEC recently approved another five operations in this area, with thirty large houses, bringing the total number of industrial chicken houses in the Mountville area to over 80 (attached map shows the existing and approved poultry operations). A group of 31 Mountville citizens have said enough is enough and have challenged the new poultry permits.

Group spokesman Charles Blackmon explained: “We are not a bunch of urbanites that have moved to the country to suddenly discover we don’t like the smell of a farm. Most of the folks in our association are like me descended from families that occupy the land of their ancestors and are the 4th or 5th generations on that land. I own my great grandfather’s farm near Mountville, and it has been in my family since 1894. But what we are dealing with now bears no resemblance to the agriculture we have embraced for generations.”

DHEC’s poultry regulations do not account for the concentration of existing poultry houses when permitting new houses. Blackmon says that this loophole has allowed for exponential growth in Mountville and has created an unbearable situation for non-poultry residents of the area: “We are constantly battling enforcement issues from mismanaged sites and are constantly retreating from uncovered manure piles or manure spreading . With the sheer quantity of poultry houses in our community, it’s rare that a day passes without some issue.” (See attached pics).

Blackmon and other residents of Mountville were shocked to learn that the protections they do have under the law were on the chopping block through H 3929: “Poultry houses have been in our community for decades, and we certainly support them in moderation. But the proposed legislation is so clearly one-sided in favoring poultry growers over other rural residents that it will kill what was once our close knit farming town. The unchecked growth of these houses is literally running folks out of rural communities, but it is also driving a wedge between neighbors and widening the gulf between poultry growers and non growers in our farm communities.”

Blackmon added: “If you don’t want to wake up one day and find a string of poultry barns 400 feet from your property with no affordable recourse, you should call your legislator and voice your opposition to H3929 today.”

Under the new bill, the legal challenge mounted by the Mountville residents would cost $25,000 just to file.

