Running for the homeless

Sat, 09/29/2018 - 1:59pm Vic MacDonald
Vic MacDonald/Editor
More info: Facebook @familypromiselaurenscounty. E-mail: Familypromiselaurenscounty@gmail.com Mail: PO Box 1608, Laurens, SC 29360.

PHOTOS: Teams of bed races battled it out for supremacy today (Spet. 29) in the first Family Promise of Laurens County fund-raising bed race.

Winning team was the Chicken Coupe of First Presbyterian Church in Clinton. Jesus Walking on Water Bed was second, and Zoe Class Family Christmas was third. Broad St. Bullet received best original design, and the Women Walkers received most fun design and the People's Choice, raising $330. There were 689 tickets sold for People's Choice along with a $100 donation. The event raised money for Family Promise of Laurens County, a coalition of 12 sponsoring churches and 8 supporting churches.

Family Promise of Laurens County brings together faith communities to help families regain their housing, their independence and their dignity. The congregations help families with children in local schools who are facing homelessnes. This proven hospitality program offers a rewarding opportunity for volunteers of all faiths, ages and abilities to be active in transforming lives. The host congregations are: First Baptist Laurens, First Baptist Clinton, Chestnut Ridge Baptist, Broad Street UMC, First Baptist Cross Hill, Davidson St. Baptist, White Plains Baptist, First United Methodist Laurens, Bellview Baptist, Springfield Baptist, Todd Memorial Presbyterian, Westminster Presbyterian, and CenterPoint Wesleyan.

Families now make up 40% of the homeless population, and 1 out of every 4 homeless people is a child.

