Runaways are sought; Left from Thornwell Tuesday

BREAKING: Three run-aways from Thornwell are being sought by Clinton authorities. Anyone with info is urged to contact the Clinton Department of Public Safety at 864-833-7512.

Authorities said they were last seen Tuesday. Police reported them missing this afternoon.

They are identified as Destiny Porter, 15, and her sister and a boy; they are Steven Randall Smith, 15, and Kaylee Cruz, 13.

They ran away from Thornwell Foster Care Center on South Broad Street, Clinton. Porter was seen carrying bags and wearing a gray hoodie and dark pants. Smith has red hair, stands 5’ 9" tall and weighs 145 pounds. Cruz is 5'2" tall, 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Someone saw Cruz and Smith leave Thornwell about midnight, and authorities believe that might be traveling with Porter, a report said.