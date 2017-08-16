Runaways are found; Left from Thornwell Tuesday

FOUND SAFE: Three run-aways from Thornwell were being sought by Clinton authorities. They were reported safe about 7 pm yesterday.

Thornwell posted to Facebook yesterday at 6:59 pm: Three Teens Are Safe! Our three teens have been located nearby and are safe! Thank you for your prayers. We are so grateful to our tireless staff, the Clinton Department of Public Safety and for your - our Thornwell family!

Thornwell posted to Facebook yesterday at 2:49 pm: Please Join Us in Prayer Overnight, three teens left our main campus in Clinton, SC. After combing through security footage and conferring with local police, we feel they are still in the local area. Today, more than 10 law enforcement officers are searching for them along with many Thornwell staff. We are very worried about their safety and need everyone's help to keep a keen eye out for them. We ask that you join us in praying that they are found safe and sound very son. Thank you for helping us pray for these teens.

Previous: Anyone with info is urged to contact the Clinton Department of Public Safety at 864-833-7512.

Authorities said they were last seen Tuesday. Police reported them missing this afternoon.

They are identified as Destiny Porter, 15, and her sister and a boy; they are Steven Randall Smith, 15, and Kaylee Cruz, 13.

They ran away from Thornwell Foster Care Center on South Broad Street, Clinton. Porter was seen carrying bags and wearing a gray hoodie and dark pants. Smith has red hair, stands 5’ 9" tall and weighs 145 pounds. Cruz is 5'2" tall, 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Someone saw Cruz and Smith leave Thornwell about midnight, and authorities believe that might be traveling with Porter, a report said.