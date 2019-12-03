The route to the city

Sign for our City.

By 3 pm today (March 12) everyone traveling on I-26 - Charleston to Spartanburg/Asheville - will know the way to historic, uptown Clinton, Presbyterian College and Clinton High School via Hwy 72. A break in the rainy weather has allows the Clinton signs to be delivered and placed, and by spring, landscaping there also should take root. The first day of spring is March 20, and Rhythm on the Rails is May 17 -18. The two City spec buildings are done and nearing completion, road work has begun again to expand the Commerce Center, and infrastructure expansion is well underway.

Clinton is SPRINGING into action.