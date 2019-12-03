Home / Breaking News / The route to the city

The route to the city

Tue, 03/12/2019 - 1:36pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
Vic MacDonald Photo

Sign for our City.

By 3 pm today (March 12) everyone traveling on I-26 - Charleston to Spartanburg/Asheville - will know the way to historic, uptown Clinton, Presbyterian College and Clinton High School via Hwy 72. A break in the rainy weather has allows the Clinton signs to be delivered and placed, and by spring, landscaping there also should take root. The first day of spring is March 20, and Rhythm on the Rails is May 17 -18. The two City spec buildings are done and nearing completion, road work has begun again to expand the Commerce Center, and infrastructure expansion is well underway.

Clinton is SPRINGING into action.

 

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here