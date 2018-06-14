Roundabout for roads near Laurens

A single lane, modern roundabout is going to be proposed for an intersection near Laurens - Hwy 76 at S-72 - Trinity Church Rd / Dial Place Lane.

The SC Department of Transportation has scheduled an information meeting on Tuesday, July 10, 5 - 7 pm at Laurens District High School cafeteria, 5058 Hwy 76, Laurens. The purpose of this project is to improve safety of this intersection. Also, to help reduce the frequency and severity of crashes occurring at this location - and to gather info about historic or cultural resources in this area.

This location was selected for improvement through the Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program, an advertisement from SCDOT says.

The ad explains, "The HSIP project selection requires an engineering study that includes an analysis of the crash data, an assessment of field conditions, and an evaluation of the effectiveness of all potential countermeasures to ensure maximum safety benefit is obtained for the amount of funds invested. The engineering study for this location identified a single lane, modern roundabout as the most effective countermeasure for improving the safety at this intersection. National research has proven that roundabouts reduce fatal crashes by up to 90 percent, injury crashes by up to 76 percent, and all crashes by up to 35 percent. Within South Carolina, our studies of intersections converted to roundabouts have shown 100 percent fatality reduction and an overall 71 percent crash reduction."

This will be a drop-in style meeting.

See project info at: www.scdot.org; Public Involvement Quicklinks- Current Projects

Project Manager Brett McCutchan, 803-737-1564

Special Accommodations, Betty Gray, 803-737-1395