Roger Rice Ride-On moved to Sept. 23

7TH ANNUAL DEPUTY ROGER RICE MEMORIAL RIDE POSTPONED UNTIL SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 23RD

Due to Hurricane Florence and the unknown weather conditions it may bring to the Upstate of South Carolina, THE 7TH ANNUAL DEPUTY ROGER RICE MEMORIAL RIDE SCHEDULED FOR SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 16TH HAS BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 23RD.

The 7TH Annual Deputy Roger Rice Memorial Ride will be recognizing fallen officers across our country.

There will be food, an auction and live music provided by the Steele Justice Band. Only $15 per bike or vehicle and Check-in time for bikes and vehicles participating in the ride starts at 12:00 NOON with bikes and vehicles out at 2 PM. The donation to participate in the ride is only $15 and will start and end at DESTINATION POWER SPORTS located at 23165 HWY 76E CLINTON, S.C. 29325.

ALL proceeds go to the Deputy Roger Rice Ride-On Fund which was created as a not-for-profit hardship fund to provide financial assistance to distressed law enforcement officers and their families when there is a genuine need. The Deputy Roger Rice Ride-On fund has helped local law enforcement families during medical emergencies, long term illnesses, fires, deaths and much more. The Deputy Roger Rice Ride-On Fund is ran solely through volunteers and donations.

Even if you do not participate in the ride, please come out SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 23RD and enjoy the day’s events at DESTINATION POWER SPORTS. The Deputy Roger Rice Memorial Ride event is family-friendly, and everyone is welcomed. Thank you for supporting law enforcement and the men and women who risk their lives every day to keep our communities safe.