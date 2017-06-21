Robertson will direct the United Way of Laurens County

The United Way of Laurens County (UWLC) Board of Directors has named Whitney Robertson as Executive Director.

In May, current Executive Director, Amanda Munyan, announced her resignation to become the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce President & CEO.

Chris Hudson, the UWLC Board of Director’s Chair, gave his stamp of approval by saying, “We are excited to have Whitney move into the role of the United Way Executive Director for Laurens County. She brings five years of hands-on experience as a current employee, and is prepared to continue the growth of the organization. She is already a familiar face to many and we look forward to working with her.”

Robertson joined UWLC in 2012 as Business & Campaign Manager, under the leadership of previous Director, Tara Glenn. In the past five years, Robertson has worked with the Executive Directors and Board of Directors to move the United Way forward with her marketing and design skills, event planning, and a true passion for Laurens County and the community she serves.

Originally from Florence County, Robertson graduated from Francis Marion University and has many years of experience in the non-profit sector. She resides in Laurens with her daughter.

"I'm truly honored and grateful to the Board to be selected for this opportunity,” said Robertson. “We have an energized and motivated board, staff, and volunteers, as well as many generous donors in the community that care about the needs here in Laurens County. I look forward to continuing to partner with these committed individuals and groups in being a part of the solution to those needs.”

During the search for the incoming Executive Director, many resumes were considered, and qualified applicants were interviewed. Robertson will begin her new role on July 1, 2017.

United Way of Laurens County is a non-profit organization which has served the Laurens County area since 1952 and supports 30 programs among 24 local non-profit agencies within the areas of education, health, financial stability and emergency relief.