Robbery suspect arrested

On Jan. 11, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office after a reported strong armed robbery had occurred in the city of Spartanburg.

A pursuit ensued after Spartanburg deputies spotted a vehicle matching the description of the robbery suspect. The vehicle entered Laurens County where Sheriff’s Deputies from Laurens County Sheriff’s Office became involved in the pursuit.

After pursuing the suspect through rural roads within Laurens County, the suspect was apprehended near South Harper Street Extension and Highway 127 By-Pass. The Suspect was checked by EMS personnel and custody of the suspect was released to Deputies with Spartanburg County. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Spartanburg County and Laurens City Police Department.

The suspect in this case has been identified as 47-year-old Ephriam Guadelupe of 318 Alverson Road, Campobello. Sheriff Don Reynolds stated, “We are glad that the deputies of the Laurens County Sheriff’s were able to assist in the apprehension of Ephriam Guadelupe and thankful that no injuries resulted from this arrest.”